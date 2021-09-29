The Whiteboard: Predictions for NBA scoring leader, assist leader, best lineup and more

The Whiteboard is The Step Back’s daily basketball newsletter, covering the NBA, WNBA and more. Subscribe here to get it delivered to you via email each morning. In general, I tend to shy away from making preseason predictions about the NBA. I have no reason to think my insight or analysis is any more prescient than anyone else’s and putting a pin down on anything specific is more likely to be wrong than right when you’re talking about 82 games for 30 teams and roughly 500 players. Still, in the interests of promoting conversation and keeping this daily newsletter full and robust, I’m going to give it a shot this year.