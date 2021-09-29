CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Religion

A Letter of Gratitude From 2 Jewish Sisters and the Brave Stranger Who Hid Them From the Nazis

By Ruth Bashinsky
insideedition.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was a letter that unlocked a family secret and a poignant story that showed the best of humanity when a Polish farmer risked his own life and saved two orphaned Jewish sisters by hiding them from the Nazis. The story began in 1942 in a village, called Gostchorz, about...

www.insideedition.com

Comments / 4

Related
Cleveland Jewish News

80 years later, rare photos reveal attempt to envision Babi Yar massacre

Eighty years after the Babi Yar massacre, rare images that tell the story of the Soviet-era struggle to commemorate the atrocity have been released for the first time by the National Library of Israel’s Central Archives for the History of the Jewish People (CAHJP). The photos reveal grisly yet critical early efforts to better understand the legacy of Babi Yar and remember its victims.
VISUAL ART
Vice

Daughter of ‘Hitler Mussolini’ Accused of Spreading Nazi Propaganda in Brazil

RIO DE JANEIRO – Brazil has opened an investigation into the behaviour of a public prosecutor, who is accused of publishing Nazi propaganda on social networks. Marya Olimpia Ribeiro Pacheco published seven posts on her personal facebook account, including Nazi posters, swastikas, and messages in support of Adolf Hitler. The posts have been live for five years, but Brazil’s public prosecutor's office is investigating now after they were publicized by local media last week.
AMERICAS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anne Frank
Person
Raoul Wallenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nazis#Jews#Orphans#Real Estate Brokerage#Jewish#Polish#Cnn
Telegraph

How Nazi war criminals lived 'mundane and untroubled lives' here in the UK

At a courtroom near Hamburg on Thursday, a 96-year-old woman fails to appear at her trial after going on the run. As she is declared a fugitive and an arrest warrant issued, it is almost the stuff of comedy, especially as all she seems to have done was get on a metro train from her retirement home and travel a couple of stops. She is quickly apprehended.
U.K.
Telegraph

Dutch youths parade through village dressed as Nazis in protest at Covid rules

Ten people dressed as Nazis staged a mock execution of a Jewish prisoner on the streets of a Dutch village in a reported protest against coronavirus restrictions. Images on social media of the young people giving Nazi salutes and appearing to carry weapons caused outrage in Urk, which has the lowest vaccination rate in the Netherlands.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nationalgeographic.com

These biblical queens played crucial roles in the rise and fall of ancient Israel

Some were heretics and others heroes, but these royal women all took center stage in some of the most important stories in the Old Testament. Beginning with Eve, Hebrew scriptures and the books of the Old Testament provide key insights into ancient attitudes toward the role of women. Wives, mothers, sisters, daughters, and leaders—Sarah, Hagar, Rachel, Leah, and Deborah—are important figures in the journey of the Hebrew tribes that culminates in their people’s settlement in Canaan (modern-day Israel and the Palestinian territories). The women who come after them—when their people unite, divide, and are exiled—have high-profile roles in stories about their struggles as a people. As queens and leaders, these female figures take on larger symbolic meanings, whether as role models, dire warnings, or bastions of hope.
RELIGION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Sweden
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
24/7 Wall St.

Biggest Battle of World War II

Although the United States has been in many wars, Congress last used its power to declare war in 1942, according to the archives of the House of Representatives. That declaration was part of a series of declarations of war during World War II. The other well-known congressional actions were for World War I and the […]
MILITARY
Harvard Health

My grandfather, a national hero in Lithuania — and a war criminal

It took 20 years for Silvia Foti to finish the book her dying mother asked her to write. But what she ended up with was not the story either envisioned. Foti’s mother had always planned to one day write the heroic saga of her father, Jonas Noreika, a celebrated war hero and anti-Soviet partisan in his native Lithuania, but she never did. Foti, a journalist turned high school English teacher, set out to carry out her mother’s wish to honor her revered grandfather. However, her research found something unexpected: evidence that he was not a war hero, but a Nazi collaborator responsible for the deaths of at least 8,000 Lithuanian Jews.
EUROPE
AFP

Ex-Nazi guard, 100, refuses to discuss atrocities at trial

A 100-year-old former concentration camp guard who became the oldest person to be tried for Nazi-era crimes in Germany will not speak about his time at the site, his lawyer said at the trial opening on Thursday. However, Schuetz "will not speak, but will only provide information about his personal situation" at the trial, his lawyer Stefan Waterkamp told the court.
EUROPE
Washington Post

Nine barracks at Auschwitz death camp were vandalized with antisemitic, Holocaust-denying phrases

Nine windowless wooden barracks that each housed hundreds of prisoners at a time at an Auschwitz death camp were marked with antisemitic phrases and Holocaust-denying slogans on Tuesday, the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial and Museum said. The spray-painted vandalism was on buildings at Auschwitz II-Birkenau, the Nazi-run extermination site in occupied Poland....
VANDALISM
persecution.org

Christian Youtuber Jailed for Blasphemy Tortured in Prison

According to Muhammad Kace, several prisoners, including high-ranking police officer Napoleon Bonaparte, a bribery convict, brutally tortured him behind bars. “He and several other perpetrators beat Kace. They also covered his face and body with human feces,” he said. Napoleon Bonaparte, who was once Inspector General, issued an open letter...
RELIGION

Comments / 0

Community Policy