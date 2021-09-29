CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLS Shares Hilarious Graphic That Shows How Dominant Revs Have Been This Season

CBS Boston
 8 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) — There has been a ton of movement in the standings for Eastern Conference teams in Major League Soccer this year … for everybody except the New England Revolution.

After a draw in Chicago to open the season back in mid-April and a loss in their fourth match of the year in early May, the Revs have been dominant. They’ve already set a franchise record for wins with 19, and with six matches left on the schedule, they’ll surely be adding to that total.

It’s been a steady, consistent run for Bruce Arena’s team this year, and everyone who followed the team knows it. For anyone who hasn’t followed closely, MLS released a comical graphic that sums up just how dominant the Revolution have been this season:

It’s hard to beat that consistency.

The Revs will try to keep that going on Wednesday night in Montreal, before a two-week break that precedes their final four matches of the season.

