Decentralized finance (DeFi)-related tokens and exchanges appear to be making a comeback after China announced its latest crackdown on crypto. Beijing shaking an angry fist at the crypto industry is nothing new. It happens a couple of times every year, and now markets have become mature and resilient enough to shake off the FUD storm that usually follows. On Sept. 24, China’s central bank did it again, banning crypto transactions for the umpteenth time.

MARKETS ・ 11 DAYS AGO