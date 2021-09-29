CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy Aikman: Panthers QB Sam Darnold 'was not happy' when Jets traded him

By Anthony Rizzuti
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lzI8y_0cBerZB800

Sam Darnold probably couldn’t be happier in his current situation with the Carolina Panthers, especially considering how toxic his previous one was. But, it seems as though he at least wanted a chance to see that last journey through.

On Tuesday, Pro Football Hall-of-Famer and FOX NFL’s lead game analyst Troy Aikman appeared on “The Musers” on “SportsRadio 1310 The Ticket.” And seeing as though his Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Panthers this Sunday, he brought up how Darnold was not exactly pleased when news of his trade from the New York Jets came down.

“We had them [Carolina] last Thursday night, and Sam, to my surprise, was not happy when he found out he was being traded,” Aikman said. “And the reason was that he knew that [Robert] Saleh going in as the head coach, and then what they were going to be doing offensively with Mike LaFleur’s offense that he felt it would be a real good fit for him.”

The 2017 third overall pick was shipped off to the Panthers back in April after just three years with the team. The Jets were preparing to roll out the red carpet for their incoming 2021 second overall pick in Zach Wilson and decided to clear Darnold out.

Aikman, however, went on to say that he learned Darnold was excited for a new opportunity in Carolina and has made the most of it thus far.

“But when he found out he was going to Carolina, and he got into the program and the offense, he has been re-energized and he has been playing with a lot more confidence. I think Joe Brady, I think he’s real good as an offensive coordinator. I think the games that I saw early and then the game we had last Thursday night, I think he’s done a really nice job, and the defense.”

The competitor in Darnold seemingly wanted to turn around his sour start in New York, according to Aikman. He had thrown for 45 touchdowns and 39 interceptions over 38 games there. The Jets were 13-25 in those games.

But, all’s well that ends well . . . maybe not for the Jets, though.

