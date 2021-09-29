CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise State’s throwback lid for the big Nevada game is the new best helmet in college football

By Coleman Bentley
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis summer, we told you how the NFL had finally scrapped its unpopular and entirely arbitrary rule that limited teams to just one helmet / helmet color per season. The rule change kicked open the door for countless throwbacks fans had been clamoring for, from Pat the Patriot to the Houston Oilers. As we noted at the time, one of our favorites was the classic Denver Broncos “D” (as well its 1962 all orange compatriot). Unfortunately, the Mile High brass have yet to announce any plans to revive these retro gems, but thanks to the Boise State Broncos, we now have the next best thing.

