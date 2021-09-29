‘Batwoman’ Season 3: Ryan & Luke’s Family Matters, Plus What’s Next With the Bat Trophies
Now that Gotham City embraces its new Batwoman (Javicia Leslie, who replaced Ruby Rose last year), the caped crusader is about to be awash in familiar foes—or at least versions of them. Season 2’s finale saw Batman’s collection of villain artifacts floating down the river: the Mad Hatter’s chapeau, the Penguin’s umbrella and a sprig of Poison Ivy’s plants. They won’t remain unclaimed for long.www.tvinsider.com
Comments / 0