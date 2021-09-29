‘Batwoman’ Season 3: Ryan & Luke’s Family Matters, Plus What’s Next With the Bat Trophies

The first season of Marvel Studios' What If...? came to a close on Wednesday, but not before introducing a wide array of new concepts and questions into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the animated series dipped in and out of various universes and scenarios, its constant has been UatuThe Watcher (Jeffrey Wright), who narrates the events of each episode from outside of the multiverse, with a promise to not intervene with the events he's overseeing. (Spoilers for the finale below!) The finale, appropriately titled "What If... The Watcher Broke His Oath?", saw Uatu going against that rule, uniting a number of heroes from across the multiverse in hopes that they could stop Ultron (Ross Marquand) from destroying the entire multiverse with a full set of Infinity Stones. In a roundabout way, the group succeeded in their effort, and Uatu ended in the finale in high spirits — but it's safe to say that he was changed by that event.

TV SERIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO