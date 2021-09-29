Yeezy Gap launches its first hoodies — and they’re flying fast
Yeezy Gap has launched its first hoodies, marking the line’s second item of apparel after dropping the shiny “Round” jacket in a trio of colors. The unisex hoodie went live this morning in six colors — black, blue, red, purple, and dark and light brown — selling for $90 apiece on Gap’s website. And unlike Yeezy Gap’s previous releases, the hoodies are being sold directly instead of going up for pre-order, meaning you better be quick if you want to make one yours.www.inputmag.com
Comments / 0