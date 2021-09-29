CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Day 1 of Utah Jazz Training Camp, Storylines for Camp and Mike Conley Leadership

By David Locke
lockedonjazz.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDavid Locke, radio voice of the Utah Jazz and Jazz NBA Insider, brings you the daily podcast on the Utah Jazz, Locked On Jazz. Now live on You Tube for every episode. In today’s episode Locke opens up with a look at the comments from Day 1 of training camp in Las Vegas for the Utah Jazz. Quin Snyder with some really interesting comments about the team and the additions to the roster . Then Locke took a look at the traning camp storylines and what we should be looking for out of camp and the pre-season. The one positional battle that really will have an impact and the bigger picture items that will be important. Mike Conley had some really interesting comments about his choice to return to the Utah Jazz and how he reacted to the loss to the Clippers. Plus, what he is looking for in traning camp. David Locke enters his ninth year as the radio play-by-play voice of the Utah Jazz, having spent the majority of his career in radio in Salt Lake City and Seattle. In the summer of 2016, Locke created the Locked on Podcast Network which has podcast daily bite sized podcasts for every NBA and NFL team. A native of Palo Alto, Calif., Locke graduated from Occidental College in Los Angeles with a degree in Political Science and Sociology. Locke and his wife have a son and a daughter.

www.lockedonjazz.net

