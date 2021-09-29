CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Legendary Jazz Hammond Organist Dr. Lonnie Smith Dead At 79

By Tom Breihan
Stereogum
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Lonnie Smith, the Hammond B3 organ virtuoso whose work in jazz and funk was hugely influential, has died. According to a statement from Blue Note Records, his label, Smith died of pulmonary fibrosis at his home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida yesterday. Smith was 79. Dr. Lonnie Smith was born...

www.stereogum.com

Comments / 0

Related
NWI.com

Smooth and 'Solid' Jazz: Boney James brings show to Horseshoe in Hammond

Boney James has been intent on bringing music to his fans throughout the pandemic. He began performing via Facebook Live for fans early in 2020. "It was soon after (the pandemic started) I realized all our shows were being pushed back. I thought 'Let me try this.' So I hooked up my gear from my home studio," he said, during a recent telephone interview. During those Facebook Live performances, James played various favorite tunes and songs from his latest album "Solid" for fans.
HAMMOND, IN
Stereogum

Jazz Saxophonist Pee Wee Ellis Dead At 80

Alfred “Pee Wee” Ellis, the jazz saxophonist, bandleader, and arranger who worked closely with James Brown and Van Morrison, has died. Ellis’ passing was announced on his official Facebook page yesterday. “With great sadness we have to announce that Pee Wee passed away last night following complications with his heart,” the statement reads. “We are working on plans to celebrate his wonderful life and hope you will all take time to listen to his music and continue his legacy.” He was 80.
MUSIC
SFGate

Pee Wee Ellis, Legendary Saxophonist for James Brown, Van Morrison, Dead at 80

Pee Wee Ellis, the influential jazz saxophonist best known for his work with James Brown, Van Morrison, and Ginger Baker, has died at age 80. His death was announced Friday on Ellis’ Facebook page. “With great sadness we have to announce that Pee Wee passed away last night following complications with his heart,” read the statement. “We are working on plans to celebrate his wonderful life and hope you will all take time to listen to his music and continue his legacy.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
State
Florida State
downbeat.com

Dr. Lonnie Smith: 1942–2021

Dr. Lonnie Smith, one of the greatest musicians to ever touch the Hammond B-3 organ, died yesterday, Sept. 28, at home in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida. He was 79 years old. His death was confirmed by his manager Holly Case. The cause was pulmonary fibrosis. “Doc was a musical genius who...
OBITUARIES
NWI.com

Boney James fills Hammond's Venue with hot jazz

Boney James was in the house at Horseshoe Casino's The Venue recently and jazz fans were thrilled. The Grammy-winning saxophonist performed a 90-minute show filled with favorite songs from his collection as well as tunes from his latest album "Solid." The saxophonist, producer and songwriter, who's currently touring in support...
HAMMOND, IN
spectrumlocalnews.com

World renowned jazz musician, Lackawanna native Dr. Lonnie Smith dies

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. — ​The music world is mourning one of the world’s greatest jazz organists and a Lackawanna native, Dr. Lonnie Smith. Blue Note Records says Smith died earlier this week from a form of lung disease. He was 79-years-old. Smith got his start playing and singing at local venues...
LACKAWANNA, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Benson
Person
Lonnie Smith
Person
Robert Glasper
Person
Marvin Gaye
Person
Iggy Pop
Person
Drake
Person
Donovan
Person
Etta James
publicradiotulsa.org

On the next All This Jazz, music from the late Dr. Lonnie Smith, Joni Mitchell, Renee Rosnes, & more

Here's hoping you'll catch the next broadcast of All This Jazz, starting at 9pm on Saturday the 2nd, right here on KWGS-FM / Public Radio Tulsa. It'll be three solid hours of can't-miss modern jazz, both recent and classic. We'll offer an encore presentation of a show that first aired back in 2018 -- a mighty fine program featuring cuts by (among others) Pee Wee Russell, Sarah Vaughan, Renee Rosnes, Joni Mitchell, Cecil Taylor, Ron Carter, Conrad Herwig, and Dr. Lonnie Smith, the brilliant "soul jazz" organ whiz who died earlier this week at 79. Join us, fellow jazz buffs! Every Saturday night, be it online, over the air, or via smart speaker, All This Jazz delivers top-shelf jazz recordings across a wide range of styles. And finally, please note that you can always find ATJ's playlist information here, at the bottom of the page...and that we also maintain a Facebook page for our show. Thanks.
TULSA, OK
jazziz.com

Song of the Day: Dr. Lonnie Smith and Iggy Pop, “Sunshine Superman”

Hammond B3 organ legend and NEA Jazz Master Dr. Lonnie Smith recently passed away. Earlier this year, he released his final album, Breathe, on Blue Note Records. The full-length is bookended by two collaborative tracks with rock icon Iggy Pop, including a soul-jazz take on Donovan’s 1966 hit song, “Sunshine Superman,” which you can listen to via the player below. Iggy Pop took to social media to salute Smith and called him “nothing but pure soul and the best musician I ever played with.” Order Breathe here.
MUSIC
Stereogum

The Wrens’ Charles Bissell Addresses Split With Bandmate Kevin Whelan

Everyone invested in New Jersey indie rock heroes the Wrens has been waiting well over a decade for Charles Bissell — the band’s singer, guitarist, resident producer, and de facto leader — to finish tinkering with the new album they’ve been promising since not too long after 2003’s masterful The Meadowlands. That includes Bissell’s Wrens co-frontman Kevin Whelan. In a New York Times interview last month, Whelan announced that, having run out of patience with Bissell’s perfectionist delays and come into conflict with him over the band’s finances, he was taking his songs from the long-gestating Wrens album and releasing them along with some new material under a different name, Aeon Station, backed by Wrens bandmates Jerry MacDonald and Greg Whelan (Kevin’s brother). That album, titled Observatory, is coming in December via Sub Pop, the label that was supposed to release the next Wrens LP. And its lead single “Queens,” while vague enough in sentiment that I can’t be sure, sounded like Whelan bidding Bissell adieu.
MUSIC
loudersound.com

Deep Purple announce Turning To Crime album, launch cover of Love's 7 And 7 Is

Deep Purple have announced the release of a covers album, Turning To Crime. The album will be released on November 26 via EarMusic, and was produced with Bob Ezrin, who also worked on the band's last three albums, Now What?!, InFinite and Whoosh!. Turning To Crime is Deep Purple's first...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Organist#Blue Note Records#The Air Force#Nea
Stereogum

Anaïs Mitchell – “Grace Cathedral Hill” (The Decemberists Cover)

The time is drawing near for us to revisit the early Decemberists era. Next year the bookish and occasionally proggy Portland folk-rock band’s debut album Castaways And Cutouts turns 20 years old this coming spring, and you better believe I’m gonna reflect upon it when the time comes. But thanks to Kill Rock Stars’ 30th anniversary covers comp Stars Rock Kill (Rock Stars), we can return to the Colin Meloy zone a little early.
MUSIC
96krock.com

Courtney Love Thinks Kurt Cobain Would Be Alive if Nirvana Wasn’t First Grunge Band to Blow Up

Courtney Love shared some very interesting thoughts about her late husband Kurt Cobain in relation to the recent 30th anniversary of Nirvana’s Nevermind. In an interview with the Los Angeles Times, Love said that if “In Bloom” was the lead single from the album and not “Smells Like Teen Spirit,”, Nirvana wouldn’t have blown up like they did and Cobain would still be alive today.
MUSIC
Outsider.com

Lucille Ball’s Daughter Announces Death of ‘The Lucy Show’ Actor James Garrett

Lucille Ball’s daughter, Lucie Arnaz, is paying her respects to a beloved cast member that once appeared on “The Lucy Show.”. While Ball was known for her hilarious antics on “I Love Lucy” with Desi Arnaz, she had other ventures after the still-loved sitcom. She starred in “The Lucy Show” from 1962 to 1968 alongside other icons like Gale Gordon and Vivian Vance. Amongst those stars was James (Jimmy) Garrett.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
GlobalGrind

Rest In Peace: ‘Friday’ Legend Anthony Johnson Reportedly Found Dead

We are sad to report Anthony Johnson has passed away at the age of 56 years old. Best known for his roles in Friday and the House Party franchise, Johnson was a comedian and actor whose specialty was drawing laughter from an audience. According to his nephew, he was found lifeless in a store, then later pronounced dead. “Johnson’s nephew tells us … A.J. was found lifeless in a store earlier this month in Los Angeles and rushed to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. So far, no cause of death has been released,” TMZ reports.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Tina Turner sells back catalogue for a reported £225million

Tina Turner has become the latest artist to sell the rights to her back catalogue – the new deal with BMG is reportedly worth more than $300million (£225m). Over the past year, a host of artists have sold their publishing rights, including the likes of Bob Dylan, whose ownership of over 600 songs spanning a period of almost six decades was sold to Universal Music Group for £225m.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

George Peterson, Professional Bodybuilder, Dead at 37

George Peterson, a bodybuilder whose nickname was "Da Bull," died on Wednesday, according to Muscle and Fitness. He was 37 years old. Peterson was set to take part in a big bodybuilding competition. The cause of death has not been revealed. "It is with great sadness that we report the...
FITNESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy