LaMelo Ball Launches College Scholarship Program, School Matters!

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLaMelo Ball may not need school, but the NBA star is stressing the importance of an education for others ... by kickstarting his very own 4-year scholarship program!!. The 20-year-old Charlotte Hornets superstar announced the big plan on Wednesday ... saying he'll help one lucky student looking to study sports management or communication/marketing at Long Island University's Roc Nation School of Music, Sports and Entertainment in Fall 2022.

