The Clippers were built as a two-star team last year, and when Kawhi Leonard got hurt, that put undue amounts of pressure on Paul George to create offense. Now that the team has had a full offseason to prepare for life without Leonard, Ty Lue says the Clippers are working on ways to make George’s job easier. Part of that is schematic — playing through the bigs more, moving off ball to get backdoor cuts, scoring in early offense — but part of that change is personnel-based. Essentially, the team brought in Eric Bledsoe to provide another downhill attacking threat in Leonard’s absence. Bledsoe putting pressure on the rim adds a new element to the team’s offense.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO