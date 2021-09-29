CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immigration

In the face of unprecedented challenges, humanity is on the move

By Parag Khanna
nationalgeographic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur ancestors migrated to survive. Today, in the face of climate change and conflict, millions are driven to find new homes. SingaporeAs diplomats and negotiators from around the world prepare to gather in Glasgow, Scotland, in November for the United Nations Climate Change Conference, governments and industries are getting more serious about reducing carbon emissions and decarbonizing key sectors of the global economy. But even if mitigation measures are deployed immediately—from massive investments in solar and nuclear power to radical geoengineering projects such as injecting sulfur dioxide particles into the upper atmosphere to reflect sunlight—our climate will not snap back to what it was a century ago.

www.nationalgeographic.com

Comments / 0

Related
KTLA

Pandora Papers: Here are some of the world leaders named in investigation

A global investigation has revealed how the rich and powerful have being hiding their investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets for the past quarter-century. Collectively these assets are worth trillions of dollars. The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published late Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 […]
WORLD
AFP

EU leaders seek unity on how to face China and US

EU leaders held tough discussions on Europe's place in the world at a summit on Tuesday, as they sought unity on how to deal with superpowers China and the United States. The gathering at Brdo Castle in Slovenia was their first meeting since June and saw them grapple with the fallout from the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan and a US submarine pact with Australia that enraged France. The dinner took place on the eve of an EU-Western Balkans summit in which countries to the bloc's east will seek assurances that they will one day be admitted to the European Union. "Drawing the lessons of recent crises, we are committed to consolidating our strengths and strengthening our resilience by reducing our critical dependencies," European Council chief Charles Michel said in a statement after over four hours of talks.
FOREIGN POLICY
Birmingham Star

Miss Face of Humanity Suffderma search for Miss Face of Humanity India

New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI/SRV Media): Miss Face of Humanity (MFOH), the global showcase for female change-makers and Suffderma (a growing beauty brand sponsoring the India leg) are on the lookout for Miss Face of Humanity India. The chosen representative will get a once in a lifetime chance to...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
State
Vermont State
State
Florida State
UN News Centre

France focuses on responsibility and solidarity in the face of global challenges

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian upheld multilateralism as the key to overcoming global challenges including conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. “We have a collective responsibility in maintaining international peace and security. We have a shared responsibility in...
POLITICS
The Independent

Serbian rights lawyer wins UN refugee agency award in Europe

Nearly a decade ago, an encounter with an Iranian family inspired Serbian lawyer Nikola Kovacevic to dedicate his career to the rights of refugees and asylum-seekers. Now Kovacevic says his quest has become more important than ever amid soaring anti-immigrant sentiment and populism in Europe.On Thursday, the 32-year-old human rights lawyer from Belgrade will formally receive a prestigious award for Europe from the U.N. refugee agency for assisting scores of people who fled their homes, including those being sent back and forth over the borders in the region.The first winner of UNHCR s regional Nansen Refugee Award from Serbia...
IMMIGRATION
AFP

Turkey parliament ratifies Paris climate agreement

Turkey's parliament on Wednesday unanimously ratified the Paris Agreement on climate change, more than five years after Ankara first signed the landmark deal on cutting emissions that contribute to global warming. The vote followed President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's announcement at the UN General Assembly in September that Turkey would implement the accord in time for next month's UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow. Turkey has felt the full force of climate change, with a rapid succession of floods and wildfires killing some 100 people in July and August. Swathes of the country have also been suffering through an extended drought.
ENVIRONMENT
TheConversationAU

Why Taiwan remains calm in the face of unprecedented military pressure from China

China has been flying a record number of military aircrafts into Taiwan’s “air defence identification zone” in recent days, heightening regional concerns about the risk of military escalation or even an outright war. Taiwanese people are largely alert, but not alarmed. So, why are the Taiwanese not losing their minds over what seems to be intensifying “drums of war”? It comes down to familiarity with China’s pattern of military pressure tactics, as well as a general alarm fatigue from decades of exposure. Why is China flying so many jets near Taiwan? Many Taiwanese see the Chinese military display as more of...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Migration#Human History#Real Estate#Iran
Action News Jax

The Latest: Rebel-held NW Syria facing unprecedented surge

BEIRUT — Rebel-held northwest Syria is facing an unprecedented coronavirus surge and aid agencies are calling on the world to help provide humanitarian and medical aid, increase hospital capacity and ensure people are vaccinated. The surge apparently caused by the more contagious delta variant has overwhelmed hospitals with sick patients...
MIDDLE EAST
nationalgeographic.com

‘Spillover’ diseases are emerging faster than ever before—thanks to humans

History is pockmarked with the scars of past zoonotic outbreaks. What have we learned, why are they increasing, and what can we do to avoid them?. When a dozen merchant ships from the Black Sea docked in Messina, Sicily, in October 1347, they carried a deadly cargo that would change the course of history.
SCIENCE
TheConversationCanada

We speak a lot of languages in Canada — elections should reflect our diversity

According to the 2011 census, almost 213,500 people reported an Indigenous mother tongue, including 144,000 who speak an Algonquian language and 35,500 who speak an Inuit language. All Indigenous languages are the languages of this land. In the same 2011 census, more than 20 per cent of Canadians (6.8 million people) reported a mother tongue other than English or French. At home, more than a million Canadians reported speaking a variant of Chinese, and six other languages (Punjabi, Spanish, Italian, German, Tagalog and Arabic) were each spoken by some 400,000 to 500,000 Canadians. The census revealed more than 200 languages spoken...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
Country
India
NewsBreak
Immigration
Country
Germany
Country
Iraq
The Independent

Belarus opposition leader warns of border migration crisis

Belarus exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Wednesday urged the global community to stop a “humanitarian catastrophe” which she said is being created by the Belarusian regime facilitating largescale migration into the European Union.Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been lured to Belarus on tourist visas and encouraged to cross into Poland, Lithuania, and to a lesser extent Latvia — all three EU nations that border Belarus. Several recently died of exhaustion as they tried to get from Belarus to Poland across an area of forests and swamps.Tsikhanouskaya warned that as winter approaches, she...
IMMIGRATION
WREG

US-China challenge: Easing tensions despite differences

BEIJING (AP) — In a relationship as fraught as America’s and China’s, just an agreement that talks were productive was a sign of progress. Nine months into Joe Biden’s presidency, the two sides finally appear to be trying to ease tensions that date from the Trump administration — though U.S. complaints about Chinese policies on […]
FOREIGN POLICY
nationalgeographic.com

Fierce 'hell heron' dinosaur puts new wrinkles in Spinosaurus origin story

The fossil is one of two newfound cousins of the bizarre dinosaur that together shed new light on how these predators spread across ancient Earth. Today, the southwestern coast of the U.K.’s Isle of Wight is a picturesque seascape framed by sandstone cliffs. But more than 125 million years ago, this vista was a savanna-like valley cut through with rivers and floodplains—a fitting home for two new hulking dinosaurs with sleek, crocodile-like skulls.
SCIENCE
bitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Faces Unprecedented Crisis – $30,000 Is Not That Far Away

The global markets are going down in recent weeks and bitcoin is one of the assets that took the biggest hit. The bitcoin price has plunged 15% in September and it shows no sign of recovering to $45,000, a key resistance. Bitcoin is now trading below its 21-week exponential moving average and this is considered by many a turn into a bear market. But now, investors have more than one thing to worry about.
MARKETS
AFP

Pacific's urgent call to climate action as crunch talks loom

Pacific island leaders have urged industrialised nations to bring plans for real action, not good intentions, to upcoming climate talks, painting a grim picture of the environmental horrors they face. The Fijian leader also demanded the phasing out of fossil fuels as quickly as possible, saying Glasgow could not end in "a litany of good intentions". 
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Poland's president urges EU to stop Belarus migrant 'push'

The European Union should take “specific actions” to stop Belarus “pushing” migrants across its border into Polish territory, Poland s president said on Thursday.President Andrzej Duda didn’t outline what those actions might be, but said he’s hoping for assistance beyond what the 27-member bloc’s border agency FRONTEX is already providing on the ground. “I believe and hope that ... the European Union will undertake specific actions in order to get Belarusian authorities to change their stance,” Duda said after talks with his Cypriot counterpart Nicos Anastasiades in Nicosia Thousands of migrants from Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and Africa have been...
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy