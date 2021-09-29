CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

2022 Acura Integra will have four doors and a rear hatch

By Alvin Reyes
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iMrMW_0cBer49600

After more than twenty years, the legendary Acura Integra is returning as a four-door sedan with a swooping rear end. Acura unveiled a new teaser photo of the upcoming Integra, and it showcases the sedan’s sloping roofline and modern fastback rear profile like the Kia Stinger.

Purists may scoff at the idea of a four-door Integra, especially in the presence of Acura’s all-new TLX Type S. But facing competitors like the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, Audi A3, and BMW 2-Series Gran Coupe (all of which have four doors and a trunk), Acura wants to play it safe. However, the Japanese automaker did not rule out the possibility of a proper Integra two-door coupe, so there’s hope.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2g1Rx1_0cBer49600

The next-gen Acura Integra will be riding on the all-new 11th-gen Civic’s underpinnings. It’s interesting to point out that the new Civic Hatchback has a modified sedan platform, so we’re keeping our fingers crossed on the possible arrival of an Integra Type R two-door coupe very soon.

Acura first released a teaser image of the new fifth-gen Integra last month, and we now have a general idea of what the production version will look like when it hits showrooms in the summer of 2022. It gets a similar headlight design as the TLX, but the chicane running lights are above the LED lighting units instead of below. It also has an Integra logo below the front left headlight, although we’re unsure if this quirky design addition will make it to production.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q3RVp_0cBer49600

But at the back, the new Integra has a premium vibe with its sleek taillights and fastback rear end. It even gets a subtle ducktail spoiler to tame the wind. In addition, the sweeping roofline is worthy of praise, and we like the curvy haunches emanating from the rear doors.

Acura is still mum on what’s under the hood, but we expect the new Integra to have the same engine and transmission options as the new Civic. Will it inherit the six-speed manual gearbox of the new Civic Hatchback? It would be heresy if it did not since the legendary Integra’s appeal had most to do with how its manual shifter feels when changing gears.

Acura promises to reveal more about its newest Integra in the coming months. For now, we like what we’re seeing, but the Integra will need more than a gorgeous stance to rekindle past glory.

Comments / 0

Related
AutoExpress

New 2022 Honda Integra teased as five-door fastback hatch

Having announced the revival of the iconic Integra nameplate in August, Honda has revealed a new teaser image of the upcoming car, which is set to arrive in 2022. The Integra moniker was last seen in 2006 when the fourth generation car, which was never sold officially in the UK. went off sale. Until now, the badge is primarily associated with compact, two-door, front-wheel drive coupes, however, as this latest teaser shot reveals, the new Integra will adopt a five-door fastback body style.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Acura Integra Specs: Everything We Know so Far

When was the last time more hype surrounded a vehicle like the 2022 Acura Integra? Maybe the new Toyota Supra? Even then, we know this will be a 100% Honda/Acura effort. However, the revival of a JDM hero like the Integra Type R will surely bring rose-colored glasses and pitchforks.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

You Can’t Depreciate an Acura Integra Type R

Arguably the biggest downside of owning any sports car is depreciation. That expensive to maintain BMW or Audi just isn’t going to be worth as much to the next guy. Unfortunately, that’s just part of life. However, that’s not the case for Acura Integra Type R (and Honda Civic Type R) owners. They’ve gotten very, very lucky.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Acura Tlx#Rear End#Design#Kia#The Mercedes Benz A Class#Japanese#Integra
Carscoops

2023 Corvette Z06 Previewed, 2022 Acura Integra To Go Five Door, And Genesis GV60 Has An EV Drift Mode: Your Weekly Brief

Good morning and welcome to our weekly digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. For the first time, sales of fully electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles overtook diesel-powered vehicles. Data provided by JATO Europe saw that European sales of gas-powered cars still had the lion’s share of the market, but it’s noted that sales of petrol vehicles are declining.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

2022 Acura Integra Launched in China as… A Honda?

While the rest of the world waits patiently and with bated breath for any droplet of information from Acura, the 2022 Acura Integra has been released in China. Well, sort of. Yes, the new Integra is out, but no, it’s not the Acura one we’ve all seen the photos of. In actuality, this is basically a Chinese market Honda Civic wearing an Integra badge.
CARS
Motor1.com

New Acura Integra Takes After The TLX In Unofficial Renderings

The Acura Integra will return next year as a five-door model, eschewing the classic two-door layout for a bit more practicality. The company has already started teasing the new model, revealing quite a bit of it. We won’t get to see the new Integra in its full glory until its debut sometime next spring; however, a pair of new – unofficial – renderings from our friends at Kolesa.ru preview the model’s potential design.
CARS
Top Speed

A Sheriff in a Ford Explorer Races a Nissan GT-R and a Shelby GT500nd a Shelby GT500

How On Earth Did A Stock BMW M3 Competition Manage To Beat A Tuned Nissan Skyline GT-R And A Tuned Ford Mustang?. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Explorer is based on the sixth-generation model and comes with RWD. The exact specs of this particular police cruiser are unknown, but the Utility Explorer comes with a range of 3.0 L engines that produce anywhere between 285 horsepower to 400 horsepower. The SUV was obviously fitted out with all the gear that you can expect to find on a Police Car, like a siren, bull bar, and the obligatory overhead lights.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Audi
NewsBreak
Cars
yourchoiceway.com

2022 Acura ILX Review

The ILX works best with the Premium Package, but don’t spend more than that. The 2022 Acura ILX doesn’t offer many advantages to less expensive compact cars, despite the premium badge. What kind of vehicle is the 2022 Acura ILX? What does it compare to?. The ILX is the gateway...
BUYING CARS
SlashGear

2019 Ford GT Lightweight brings over $1 million at auction

One of the coolest cars that Ford has ever produced is the highly desired and extremely valuable Ford GT. Of those cars, one of the most desirable models features the 600A Lightweight Package, which was fitted to this 2019 Ford GT with chassis number 42. This car was heavily optioned with over $74,000 in factory options.
BUYING CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

The New Integra Is Here! (In China, as a Honda)

You are looking at an honest-to-goodness Honda Integra, available for sale soon to our friends in China. It goes on sale later this year, and GAC Honda is taking reservations right now. But you certainly have questions, as did we when we saw this announcement. This is most decidedly a different animal than the impending acura integra for North America. So what exactly are we looking at?
CARS
Carscoops

Honda’s First Type R Teasers, Lamborghini Resurrects Original Countach, And Ferrari’s Retro-Inspired V12 One-Off: Your Morning Brief

Good morning and welcome to our daily digest of automotive news from around the globe, starting with…. Are you in the market for a new Ford Bronco? Well if you are desperate to get one as soon as possible, there are ads on more than ten different examples listed for more than $100,000, with one commanding a stunning $150,000 asking price. This sounds absurd for a car with a starting price of $28,500 (plus $1,495 for destination) but that’s what happens when demand is greater than supply.
CARS
hiconsumption.com

The 12 Best Supercars You Can Actually Buy

With most performance vehicles — including rally cars, street-legal track racers, sport sedans, and more — speed is the name of the game. But when high top speeds meet high torque ratings, top-tier design, and luxury accoutrements, so-called “performance vehicles” enter into a new stratosphere, where few marques dare to tread and fewer still succeed in their endeavours. We’re talking, of course, about supercars.
CARS
Robb Report

The Bugatti Bolide Is the World’s Most Beautiful Hypercar, According to Design Experts

Any car enthusiast could tell you that the Bugatti Bolide is a stunner, but now it’s official. The futuristic four-wheeler has just been named the world’s most beautiful hypercar by a panel of professional designers at the 36th Festival Automobile International in Paris. The renowned competition, which is kind of like the beauty pageant of the car world, awarded the Bolide first place, ahead of three other stylish nominees, including the Gordon Murray T.50, the Mercedes-AMG One and the Bac Mono 2. The French marque first unveiled a prototype of the track-only showstopper back in October 2020, and it’s certainly not hard...
CARS
RideApart

Volcon Is Now Shipping Its Grunt Electric Bikes To Customers

Remember the Volcon Grunt? It’s the all-terrain electric motorbike that American electric off-road vehicle startup Volcon announced was on its way in the back half of 2020. At the time, the company said it had a trio of things planned: First the Grunt, then the Stag and Beast side-by-side UTV models in 2022 and 2023.
CARS
MotorTrend Magazine

2022 Mercedes-Benz SUV Lineup: What’s New With the GLC, GLE, and GLS

Some of the biggest updates to Mercedes-Benz SUVs for the 2022 model year involve the brand's AMG offerings. There's even a new, higher performance GLC63, as if the existing one's 469 horsepower wasn't extreme enough. But in a sign of the times, supply chain issues have compelled the automaker to temporarily suspend sales of 17 of its 2022 models in the U.S., all powered by a hybridized 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8. The list of affected vehicles includes both the AMG GLC63 and new AMG GLC63 S SUVs.
CARS
TrendHunter.com

Pedal-Powered Electric Bikes

Luxury German car manufacturer BMW teased its latest electric bike concept called the ' 'i Vision Amby' ' at the IAA Mobility 2021 expo. Looking at the promotional images, the design of the 'i Vision Amby' e-bike strikes a perfect balance between the familiar and the futuristic. Still very much a functional bicycle, and unlike the ' Motorrad Vision AMBY,' this unit will require users to charge its battery manually by actually pedaling around. Once charged, however, the 2,000 Wh battery pack provides riders with over 186 miles of motorized driving distance.
BICYCLES
SlashGear

SlashGear

27K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

SlashGear is a blog dedicated to highlighting the latest and greatest in technology and automotive.

 https://www.slashgear.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy