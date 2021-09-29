NBA's COVID protocols put clamps on unvaccinated players. Here's what we know - and what they're saying.

The NBA's regular season starts in three weeks and the league is taking a hard stance with its COVID-19 protocols to make sure there is no interruption in the schedule.

More than 90 percent of its players have been vaccinated, according to a statement from National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), which is well above the national average. The virus has killed nearly 700,000 in the United States.

But some players refuse to take the vaccine shot, which could put them in jeopardy of missing games. Cities such as San Francisco and New York City are mandating that any professional athlete entering an arena can not participate in games unless that have proof of vaccination.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association are close to an agreement on health and safety protocols for the 2021-22 regular season.

Rules that will be put in place this season

► Vaccinated players and Tier 1 personnel will be tested only if they show symptoms of coronavirus.

► The league confirmed financial penalties as well, saying "any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses."

► Unvaccinated players will be given rapid tests before going to team facilities, activities sanctioned by their team or coming into contact with other players or Tier 1 personnel.

► Unvaccinated players won't be able to dine in the same room or time as other vaccinated players or Tier 1 personnel; and are required to social distance, whether they are getting treatment with another player in the same room and wear a face masks at all time.

► Lockers for unvaccinated player's will be at least six feet away from their teammates.

► Regardless of vaccination status, a mask must be worn at all times while on the bench, in the locker room, in weight rooms and at team facilities.

► Unvaccinated players will not allowed to go to any restaurants, bars, clubs, entertainment venues, large indoor gatherings or other high-risk settings.

► Referees, as well as coaches, support staff traveling with teams, locker room attendants and those working at official scorer’s tables in NBA arenas, among others, are required to be vaccinated.

What vaccinated players are saying

► "I think everyone has their own choice to do what they feel is right for themselves and their family," Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James said . "I know that I was very (skeptical) about it all, but after doing my research and things of that nature, I felt like it was best suited for not only me but my family and my friends, and that's why I decided to do it."

► “I’m not mad at people for saying, ‘I need to do my research,’ or they got to take the steps that make them comfortable,” Portland Trailblazers guard Damian Lillard said. “But I have a lot of people in my family that I’m tight with and I spend a lot of time around and I’m just not going to put their health or their lives in danger because I want to do research. As a kid, I had to get shots my whole life. Before I went to college, I had to get shots. And, I couldn’t tell you one thing about any of them.”

► "I got vaccinated early." Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant said. "I have a baby girl. I travel a lot. I can't bring COVID back to her."

What unvaccinated players are saying

► “I like to keep that stuff private,” Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving said. “I’m a human being first. ... I would love to just keep that private and handle it the right way with my team and go forward with a plan. Please respect my privacy regarding home games, what's going on with my vaccination."

► "It's not uncomfortable," said Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, who applied for religious exemption, which was rejected by the NBA. "I'm confident in my beliefs and what I think is right, what I think is wrong. I'm just going to keep doing what I believe."

► "I'm still considering getting the vaccine," Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal said. "I'm not sitting up here advocating or campaigning that 'no, you should not get that vaccine!' I'm not doing that. ... It is a personal decision between every individual."

