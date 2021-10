Reba McEntire is the country queen of red carpets and, thanks to a little internet sleuthing, we now know her #1 secret to dewy, glowing skin. In 2019, the 66-year-old revealed to Closer Weekly, that moisturizer is the one beauty product she can’t live without. Not only did she reveal that moisturizer in general is her go-to, she also shared the brand she loves to us as well: “Love me some Watercress Hydration Cascade by Farmhouse Fresh. I apply before makeup and right after cleansing at night.”

