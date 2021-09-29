CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lucid Air EV production is underway with deliveries in October

By Shane McGlaun
SlashGear
SlashGear
 8 days ago
After a long wait, Lucid has confirmed that production is underway for its full electric vehicle called the Air. The vehicle is being built at the Lucid factory in Arizona, and the automaker has confirmed that production is currently underway. With production underway, Lucid expects the first customer deliveries to begin in October.

It’s unclear exactly how many Air EVs have rolled off the production line at this time, but reservations for the car have surpassed 13,000. Customer-quality Lucid Air electric sedans began rolling off the assembly line on September 28 at an event called AMP-1, which also featured a factory commissioning ceremony.

During the event, attending customers, investors, and media became the first people to drive the Air. Lucid says that those who reserved the Air Dream Edition will begin receiving vehicles in late October. Customer deliveries will ramp quickly after those initial deliveries.

Production of the other Air models, including Grand Touring, Touring, and Air Pure, will follow. In addition, the automaker has confirmed that it has increased the total production of its Dream Edition to 520 units. That number corresponds with the official range estimate given by the EPA for the Dream Edition of 520 miles per charge.

Lucid brags that number is more than 100 miles of driving range over its closest competition. Lucid has also stated, with customer-quality cars in production, the Air has been confirmed to meet all regulatory requirements by EPA and the US Department of Transportation.

The EPA estimates the Air Grand Touring driving range at 516 miles per charge when fitted with the 112 kWh battery. Lucid is also currently expanding its factory located in Casa Grande, Arizona. The expansion will add 2.85 million square feet to the factory to increase Air production and support Gravity SUV production, which is expected to start in 2023.

pinalcentral.com

Lucid celebrates production kick-off with on-site tours

CASA GRANDE -- After a final round of certifications, Lucid Motors is good to go and sell cars in the US. That exciting announcement came from Lucid CEO Peter Rawlinson, who delivered a keynote speech as part of the company’s day long ceremony on Tuesday. “We will be delivering cars...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
wsau.com

Electric car maker Lucid on track for 2022 production target, CEO says

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (Reuters) – Luxury electric car maker Lucid Group is on track to meet its production targets for 2022 and 2023 and is pushing to achieve this year’s goal of 577 vehicles, its chief executive said. The California-based startup, which went public via a shell company this year,...
BUSINESS
MotorBiscuit

Lucid Air Will Deliver Late October As Tesla Model S Sales Falter

Lucid will start delivering its sedans in late October, it announced on Tuesday evening, mounting a challenge to its closest competitor, Tesla. The Lucid Air’s street-wide arrival is long overdue. It was announced in 2016, was supposed to arrive in the second half of 2021, and faced additional delays, until finally, Lucid announced its imminent arrival in the third quarter.
BUSINESS
Autoweek.com

GM’s Brightdrop Starts EV Delivery Van Production with Ultium Tech

BrightDrop EV600 electric van production begins, with GM using a partner for low-volume manufacture ahead of a larger-scale plant launch in 2022. A shorter version of the van, dubbed EV410, offers just over 400 cubic feet of cargo space and the same 250-mile top range option. GM's Ultium battery tech...
ECONOMY
CNET

2022 Lucid Air quick drive review: High quality, high hopes

In the face of electrification, legacy automakers have a head start of sorts. After all, they've had the "car" part figured out for decades; all that's left is shoehorning in the electric components. Lucid, on the other hand, is in the opposite situation: After years of developing EV batteries for FIA Formula E racing, now it's time to build a car around what it's learned. That car is the Lucid Air, and a very brief spin shows an awful lot of promise.
CARS
TechCrunch

First drive of the Lucid Air reveals power and panache

For the engineer sitting in the passenger seat, spider graphs are top of mind. Balancing the weight of battery packs with power and braking is a delicate science that when tipped too far in any one direction causes total chaos for the consumer. Add in design constraints as well as federal and legal guidelines and the bar to creating a successful brand-new vehicle from scratch seems to be an almost impossible task.
CARS
SlashGear

SlashGear

