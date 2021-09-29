CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Dallas, TX

Dallas native 'Vanilla Ice' uses hit song to promote energy efficiency in appliances

By Curt Lewis
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 8 days ago

Dallas-born rapper Robert Van Winkle, AKA Vanilla Ice, is teaming up with Samsung to re-release his biggest hit “Ice, Ice Baby” to promote household energy efficiency by reducing our freezers’ temperatures by one degree.

www.audacy.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HipHopDX.com

Vanilla Ice Remixes 'Ice Ice Baby' With Complicated Bars For Samsung Energy Ad

Vanilla Ice (born Robert Matthew Van Winkle) struck gold with his 1990 single “Ice Ice Baby” when it became the first Hip Hop single to top the Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now, Samsung has employed both the man behind the song and its “Under Pressure” bassline for a new ad intended to lower our collective carbon footprint — in all its cringe-y glory. Titled “Reduce Your Ice, Ice Baby,” Vanilla Ice calls on viewers to adjust their freezer’s temperature while promoting its new Bespoke Refrigerator range.
CELL PHONES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Carrollton, TX
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
City
Energy, TX
Outsider.com

‘Gold Rush’: Parker Schnabel Hits Major Snag as ‘Money Maker’ Shut Down in New Episode

Season 12 of Gold Rush is back in action. And you know what that means — there are going to be new twists, turns, and everything in between. If you are a fan of Gold Rush, then you are probably a fan of Parker Schnabel as well. He is famous for his work on, of course, Gold Rush, Gold Rush: The Dirt, and Gold Rush: Parker’s Trail. But Parker Schnabel is more than just a television star. Hailing from Haines, Alaska, he has gold in his blood. Ever since he was just a little kid, he watched as his grandpa John Schnabel ran the family gold mine, Big Nugget. He’s grown up on the mine and has spent his entire life learning the ins and outs of the trade.
TV SERIES
thebrag.com

Slipknot drummer reveals how wearing ‘disgusting’ mask affected him

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has revealed how wearing one of the band’s “disgusting” trademark masks affected him. During an appearance on 102.9 The Hog (via Ultimate Guitar), Weinberg was asked whether the band get to “pick out what you’re looking for” or “have input” when it comes to the masks.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vanilla Ice
1051thebounce.com

Beloved Michigan Restaurant to Appear on The Food Network

For restaurant owners, getting your location on the Food Network is pretty much like striking gold. Getting your restaurant on there twice is just incredible. Earlier this week, Ann Arbor burger joint Krazy Jim’s Blimpy Burger was closed to customers as the network, for a second time, came in for filming.
MICHIGAN STATE
officialcharts.com

Tina Turner sells back-catalogue of hits to BMG for a record-breaking sum

Tina Turner has sold her back catalogue of hits to label BMG in a landmark, record-breaking deal. The sale includes all the song's from Tina's illustrious career over six decades - including hits like What's Love Got To Do With It and The Best - as well as the right's to her name, likeness and image.
MUSIC
soapsindepth.com

THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL’s Jennifer Gareis Is Moving!

Please join us in sending best wishes to THE BOLD & THE BEAUTIFUL star Jennifer Gareis (Donna) and her entire family as they pack up and move to their new house. “Earlier this week we had to say goodbye to this home,” the actress revealed on Instagram, sharing a photo of herself sitting with her arms around 9-year-old daughter, Sofia in their living room. “We had a lot of tears, not only because of all the memories, but because we built this home from the ground up.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Energy Efficiency#Hit Song#R L Turner High School
wrestlingrumors.net

Missing WWE Star Teases New Character And Heel Turn

A change of pace? With so many wrestlers on the WWE roster, it can be hard for a wrestler to find a way to stand out. There are only so many ways to do so and a lot of them have been done to death already. Some of them are a little more interesting than others though and we might be seeing one of the classics being dusted off as a way to drum up some fresh interest.
WWE
96krock.com

Former WWE Wrestler Opening Tattoo Shop In Tampa

Former WWE Wrestler and “Guardians of the Galaxy” actor Dave Bautista has announced in an Instagram video that he’ll be opening a tattoo shop in Tampa. The new shop will be called DC Society Ink, and while the address hasn’t been revealed quit yet, it does look like University of Tampa is right across the street, so it’s in that vicinity.
WWE
Rolling Stone

Another Blockbuster Deal: Tina Turner Sells Entire Catalog to BMG

As music companies continue to court hitmakers for their songs, one of the most celebrated catalogs in pop history is on the move. Tina Turner has sold her music rights to BMG, the company’s CEO Hartwig Masuch tells Rolling Stone — marking the latest event in the trend of major legacy artists cashing in on their copyrights. Included in the deal is Turner’s artist’s share for her recordings along with publishing rights, neighboring rights and her name, image and likeness. BMG declined to disclose financial details of the sale, but BMG has bought out all of her rights and calls the deal the single largest...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SamMobile

Samsung gets Vanilla Ice to remix ‘Ice, Ice Baby’ for a new eco campaign

If you grew up in the ’80s or early ’90s, you already know that there are plenty of things in this world to remind you of your past teenage years and young adulthood. And if you get your kicks from walking down memory lane, Samsung’s latest campaign featuring Vanilla Ice might just teleport you all the way back to 1990.
CELL PHONES
radionowindy.com

Chill Bro: Samsung Hires Vanilla Ice To Help Fight Climate Change [Video]

Vanilla Ice is still getting to the bag decades after his biggest hit, and communal slander from the cullture. Samsung has partnered with Robert Van Winkle to help fight climate change via a catchy remix. As spotted on Engadget the 90’s rapper has signed up with the electronics brand to...
ENVIRONMENT
Chicago Tribune

Dave Grohl wrote a memoir, ‘The Storyteller’ — he says his life in rock ‘n’ roll started at the Cubby Bear

There’s a moment early in “The Storyteller,” Dave Grohl’s new memoir of a life in music, when a very young-looking teenage Grohl — mullet, overbite, punch-me smile, obvious suburban pedigree — decides to sell his soul to the devil or overlords of rock n’ roll or someone. Basically, anyone who would get him out of Virginia and behind drums for the rest of his life. He stages, in his family’s ...
CHICAGO, IL
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy