Manchester City are in the process of trying to persuade the EFL to increase the number of permitted substitutions in Carabao Cup games to five. Currently only three changes per game are allowed. That matches the rules in the Premier League, although there have been consistent calls over the past 12 months to increase that limit following a temporary rule change to lessen the physical demands on players during ‘Project Restart’.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO