Active Atlantic Storm Season Brings Unprecedented Numbers of Fall Armyworms to Virginia
In his more than 20 years at Virginia Tech, this is the worst season for fall armyworms that Tom Kuhar, a professor of entomology, has ever seen. Fall armyworms are the larvae of tropical moths native to warm climates of the western hemisphere. Female fall armyworm moths can lay up to 1,500 eggs in their 31-day lifetime, creating a vast number of larvae that feed on grass. A large population of armyworms can severely damage a lawn, consuming all the grass in their path.theroanokestar.com
Comments / 1