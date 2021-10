After such a brutally hot summer, fall kind of crept up on us this year. But it's finally time to say goodbye to swimming hole plunges, and hello to crisp, leaf-peeping hikes. When it comes to fall hiking in these parts, the name of the game is layering. A thoughtful collection of layers will help you handle even the muddiest trails, chilliest gusts, and most sudden of downpours. Whether you're checking out the foliage or scaling a new summit, this gear will keep you warm, dry, and comfortable through it all.

OREGON STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO