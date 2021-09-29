Haven Studios' Jade Raymond to Discuss Setting Up Sony-Backed Developer During a Pandemic

Ah, Agent. First teased as a PlayStation 3 exclusive all the way back in 2007, Agent was all set up to be a pretty big deal — a new property from Grand Theft Auto developer Rockstar, set during the Cold War in the 1970s. It was a project that had people seriously hyped for years — especially when it was officially revealed in 2009 — but it never actually released. For reasons that still remain a little unclear to this day, Agent was scrapped internally a few years after its announcement, and Rockstar moved over to the inevitable Grand Theft Auto V.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO