Haven Studios' Jade Raymond to Discuss Setting Up Sony-Backed Developer During a Pandemic
Haven Studios, one of the developers Sony is collaborating with on a PlayStation exclusive title, will be in attendance at GI: Live London next weekend. Co-founder Jade Raymond will join Jim Ryan at the event, where she will discuss setting up a studio during a pandemic. She's also expected to touch on how PlayStation helped along the way. If you would like to tune in for the chat, you can buy virtual tickets through here at a £45 charge.www.pushsquare.com
