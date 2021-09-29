CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Johnson City, TN

Kristen Danielle Taylor Spencer

Johnson City Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Beautiful Life of Strength and Dignity Woven Through Proverbs 31:25. “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.”. On April 1, 1987, God gifted the world with a humble manifestation of his creation. His unique and wonderfully made masterpiece, Kristen Danielle Taylor Spencer, born to Robert and Sylvia Taylor. Kristen grew in beauty, wisdom, intelligence and strength. She accepted Jesus at an early age at Friendship Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. As she grew and developed into a lovely young lady, she demonstrated her love for Jesus remaining active until her quiet transition on September 24, 2021.

www.johnsoncitypress.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nobel Peace Prize awarded to journalists Ressa and Muratov

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Journalists Maria Ressa of the Philippines and Dmitry Muratov of Russia won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday for their fight for freedom of expression in countries where reporters have faced persistent attacks, harassment and even murder. “Free, independent and fact-based journalism serves to protect...
ASIA
Reuters

Suicide bomber kills 46 at Afghanistan mosque - state news agency

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A suicide bomber attacked a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing 46 people and wounding more than 140, the state-run Bakhtar news agency said. Video footage showed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority...
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
City
Telford, TN
State
Tennessee State
Local
Tennessee Society
Johnson City, TN
Obituaries
Tennessee State
Tennessee Obituaries
City
Johnson City, TN
Johnson City, TN
Society
The Hill

Schumer frustrates GOP, Manchin with fiery debt ceiling speech

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) sparked anger among Senate Republicans after he railed against them just after they helped advance a short-term debt ceiling extension over a key hurdle. The speech from Schumer came after 11 GOP senators joined with all Democrats to end debate on the short-term debt...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS
The Associated Press

18 ex-NBA players charged in $4M health care fraud scheme

NEW YORK (AP) — Eighteen former NBA players were charged Thursday with pocketing about $2.5 million illegally by defrauding the league’s health and welfare benefit plan in a scam that authorities said involved claiming fictitious medical and dental expenses. “The defendants’ playbook involved fraud and deception,” U.S. Attorney Audrey Strauss...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Person
Geraldine Taylor

Comments / 0

Community Policy