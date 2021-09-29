A Beautiful Life of Strength and Dignity Woven Through Proverbs 31:25. “She is clothed with strength and dignity, and she laughs without fear of the future.”. On April 1, 1987, God gifted the world with a humble manifestation of his creation. His unique and wonderfully made masterpiece, Kristen Danielle Taylor Spencer, born to Robert and Sylvia Taylor. Kristen grew in beauty, wisdom, intelligence and strength. She accepted Jesus at an early age at Friendship Baptist Church in Johnson City, Tennessee. As she grew and developed into a lovely young lady, she demonstrated her love for Jesus remaining active until her quiet transition on September 24, 2021.