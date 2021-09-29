CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Picayune, MS

Deputy, driver injured in multi-vehicle collision

By Jeremy Pittari
Picayune Item
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA two vehicle collision in Picayune Tuesday afternoon involved a deputy on routine patrol and a Cadillac. According to eye witness Brian Vellier, the deputy was headed west on Sycamore Road approaching the intersection of Highland Parkway when a black Cadillac pulled into his path, causing the patrol vehicle to strike the black sedan, and careen off of Sycamore Road before slightly impacting a GMC Envoy waiting at the red light. Vellier and another person were in the Envoy at the time of the collision.

www.picayuneitem.com

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Picayune, MS
Crime & Safety
Reuters

Blast hits mosque in northeastern Afghanistan, killing worshippers

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing and wounding many people, Taliban officials said. Video footageshowed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shi'ite Muslim community. No group immediately claimed...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Multi#Gmc
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy