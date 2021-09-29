Deputy, driver injured in multi-vehicle collision
A two vehicle collision in Picayune Tuesday afternoon involved a deputy on routine patrol and a Cadillac. According to eye witness Brian Vellier, the deputy was headed west on Sycamore Road approaching the intersection of Highland Parkway when a black Cadillac pulled into his path, causing the patrol vehicle to strike the black sedan, and careen off of Sycamore Road before slightly impacting a GMC Envoy waiting at the red light. Vellier and another person were in the Envoy at the time of the collision.www.picayuneitem.com
