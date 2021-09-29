CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Shows

#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Gil Wonders Why Michaela Won’t Dance With Zack During This 8-Count Conundrum

By @IamDaniCanada
Bossip
Bossip
 8 days ago

Two “Married At First Sight” couples went on an awkward double date and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at what went down.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, Michaela and Zack , who are still struggling to bounce back after their miscommunication blowup , join Myrla and Gil , who are finally kissing and are the most solid couple, for a salsa class.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lJE54_0cBemVXb00

Source: Amber Charles Photography / Kinetic Content

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NsfvD_0cBemVXb00

Source: Amber Charles Photography / Kinetic Content

During the class, things go left when Michaela stumbles through the steps and ultimately refuses to participate leaving Zack to dance with the instructor. Champagne Vinny, is that you?!

When Gil asks Michaela why she won’t at least try to learn the dance steps with Zack, she nonchalantly says she “did.”

“I had a great time,” says Michaela about the class. “I just didn’t wanna do it, period. That’s it. Nothing wrong with it, sometimes you just don’t want to do something.”

“Are you like that about everything?” asks Gil. “Let’s say he wants to do it, you won’t try it ’cause he wants to?”

“I did!” replies Michaela.

“Okay, that’s trying?” asks Gil.

Ultimately Michaela doubles down on just “not wanting to try” in a cringeworthy moment.

Check out an exclusive clip below.

Lord, Michaela.

This 8-count conundrum is the latest complication in Michaela and Zack’s marriage. Last week, an intimacy exercise ended with Zack admitting that he’s doubtful of their future.

“Right now I can’t see a future, it is doubtful,” said Zack. “But I am holding out hope.”

That comment apparently made Michaela feel “helpless.”

Do YOU think Michaela and Zack can get back on the right track?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Married At First Sight (@mafslifetime)

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime.


“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.

Comments / 0

Related
Bossip

Her Mic Was ON: Big Booty-ed Chlöe Bailey’s Insanely Sexy VMAs Show Sparks Beyoncé ‘Replacement’ Conspiracies

Chloe Bailey made her solo performance debut at last night's VMAs and left fans shaking while sparking Beyonce comparisons on Twitter. After giving her audience goosebumps with live singing and insanely sexy choreography, fan conspiracies FLEW  alleging that Beyonce had been grooming Chloe from young to "replace her" as the next iconic perfermance artist.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Dance
TVLine

Ted Lasso Finale Video: Is Sam Leaving Richmond (and Rebecca) Behind?

Has Edwin Akufo made Sam Obisanya an offer he can’t refuse? Ted Lasso‘s penultimate Season 2 episode saw the billionaire football enthusiast present Richmond’s rising star with an opportunity to come play for his newly acquired club in Morocco. Afterwards, a conflicted Rebecca confronted Sam, expressing her desire for him to stay in London. The following clip from Friday’s finale sees Rebecca receive a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from  Akufo, expressing sympathy for Richmond’s presumed loss. But as Higgins soon reveals, Sam has yet to make up his mind, one way or the other.   Sam and Rebecca’s (somewhat) secret fling began in Episode...
TV SERIES
Variety

‘The Bachelorette’: Watch a Sneak Peek of Michelle Young’s Season

During the season finale of “Bachelor in Paradise,” ABC dropped even more drama: a sneak peek at Season 18 of “The Bachelorette.” The upcoming season will star Michelle Young, a contestant who emerged as a fan-favorite from Matt James’ season of “The Bachelor” in early 2021. Young, a school teacher, was announced as the future star of “The Bachelorette” earlier this year, concurrently with Katie Thurston, who led the most recent season of the female-fronted series this past spring. Young, who identifies as BIPOC, is the third woman of color to star in the leading role on the ABC dating show, following Rachel...
TV & VIDEOS
People

Matt James Says Girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell Has Been Practicing His DWTS Routines with Him

Matt James is going from handing out roses to dancing the rumba!. The former Bachelor star will be competing on season 30 of Dancing with the Stars, ABC announced Wednesday. Even though DWTS hasn't yet announced which pro James will be paired with when the show premieres later this month, he's been practicing with girlfriend Rachael Kirkconnell outside of the studio.
CELEBRITIES
GoldDerby

‘Dancing with the Stars’ week 3 slugfest: Will season 30’s battle of the sexes lead to outrageous eliminations? [WATCH]

I written about how there seems to be a substantial gender gap forming this season on “Dancing with the Stars” when it comes to the judges’ scores. After three weeks, almost all of the female celebrities have outscored almost all of the male celebrities. But there also seems to be another gap forming when it comes to the viewer votes. I discussed this and much more with Gold Derby contributors Jeffrey Kare and Cordell Martin. Watch our video slugfest above. “Bling Empire” star Christine Chiu finished in the bottom two on “First Elimination” night despite solid judges’ scores, so it was...
TV SHOWS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dance#Photography
enstarz.com

Brian Laundrie's Sister Unknowingly Spills Strong Proof Family Knows His Whereabouts

Brian Laundrie's sister gave information that contradicted the family's initial statement. As the search for Laundrie intensifies, more questionable details about his disappearance started to emerge. This time, his sister's previous claims put the family's story under suspicion. On September 17, Laundrie's sister Cassandra spoke to ABC's "Good Morning America"...
HollywoodLife

Christopher Schwarzenegger Shows Off Weight Loss While Getting A Pedicure With Mom Maria Shriver

Christopher Schwarzenegger showed off the results of his fitness journey while out with mom Maria Shriver in Los Angeles. See before and after photos. Christopher Schwarzenegger stepped out for a pedicure with his famous mom on October 5 and showed off his recent weight loss results. The 24-year-old son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and journalist Maria Shriver looked slimmed down while at a nail salon in Los Angeles. He wore a dark t-shirt, shorts, and Adidas slides, as seen in photos HERE.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Us Weekly

Ice-T Defends His and Coco Austin’s Daughter Chanel’s Acrylic Nails: ‘Everybody Parents Differently’

Brushing off the backlash. Ice-T was not fazed by criticism of his 5-year-old daughter Chanel’s acrylic nails. “Rule one on the internet: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the internet,” the Law & Order: SVU star, 63, said during a Friday, October 1, appearance on The View when asked about the parenting police. “Worry about the people that walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It’s the world talking, so I don’t pay attention.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
HollywoodLife

Ray J’s Kids: Meet His Two Little Ones With Princess Love

Ray J and Princess Love may have their ups and downs, but they’re always there for their kids. Find out more about their adorable young ones and family unit here. Ray J, 40, is singer, television personality, and actor, and he shares two children, Melody, 3, and Epik, 1, with estranged wife, Princess Love, 36. The two star in Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood and are currently facing more drama by the day as Ray J recently filed for divorce for the third time against Princess — all while battling pneumonia in the hospital.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

'Cosby Show' Kid Marries After Divorce and Paternity Battle With Ex 'RHOA' Star's Husband

The Cosby Show star Keshia Knight-Pulliam is a married woman. Pulliam is most-known as Rudy Huxtable as the fictional daughter of "America's Favorite Dad" Bill Cosby on the highly successful NBC sitcom, which ran for eight seasons. Pulliam has had a rough few years. She famously married former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Ed Hartwell, a former NFL star who was married to Lisa Wu. Pulliam and Hartwell shocked fans by announcing their surprise New Year's Eve wedding in 2016. Months later, after announcing their pregnancy, Hartwell began denying the paternity of their unborn daughter, Ella Grace. A paternity test would prove otherwise but the battle ensued.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Nicki Minaj Can't Believe Lil Wayne's Gifts For Her Son: "This Is Insane"

It has been a busy day for little Papa Bear as his birthday festivities look to have been a success. Nicki Minaj knows how to celebrate in style, so it was only fitting that she made sure her baby boy had a birthday that he, and the guests, would enjoy. The one-year-old posed for pictures with family and friends, and Nicki made sure that her only child would be treated like a King.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Megan Thee Stallion Launched a Nike Core and Lower Body Program, So Get Ready to Pop a Squat

Megan Thee Stallion can't be stopped. In between remixing BTS hits and nabbing covers of Essence and Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue, the rapper found time to launch her own program on the Nike Training Club app. The program dropped today with a trailer that dips into Megan's own fitness journey, starting back when she was a young girl growing up in Houston. Megan remembers people pushing her to get involved in sports like basketball, volleyball, and track because of her height, but she just didn't click with a sport. "I knew I had to find my passion, to do what made me happy," she says. But don't think that makes her any less of an athlete: Megan puts her body through 12-hour dance rehearsals, five training sessions a week, and sellout shows where she's "squatting 50 percent of the time!"
WORKOUTS
Bossip

Bossip

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier destination for African American popular culture and entertainment, with a voice that's edgy, viciously hilarious, politically aware–and completely unique.

 http://bossip.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy