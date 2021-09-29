Campaign signs destroyed in Vail ahead of November election

Last Friday, A Vail community member captured the moment a person tore down a sign promoting a proposition on the upcoming November ballot.

"I would say shock was probably my initial feeling. Then I was really sad because it felt like a direct attack on our kids.," said Citizens for Vail Education (COVE) Chair, Stacy Winstryg.

Winstryg led the group that installed the signs and noticed several had been destroyed soon after.

"So far we've had six vandalized and one stolen. We found out this morning that one in the Rita Ranch area was taken. We're going to keep replacing them. We're going to repairing them. We're going to keep putting them up. We're going to keep spreading the message that this override is important and it needs to pass," said Winstryg.

The message Winstryg continues to share is about Proposition 487. If passed, programs like art, music and physical education will continue to receive funding in the Vail Unified School District. The funding comes from an override that has been in place since 1993.

"This year my son did a painting in art class that was fabulous. I would not want my kids to miss out on art class, or any type of specials, that they have," said Vail Unified School District parent, Geraldine Cleber.

Cleber is the mom of two students at Old Vail Middle School and was shocked to see the the signs damaged. She hopes the community can learn to build each other up rather than tear each other down.

"I just didn't understand why. It's something that is going to help our children, not something that is going to hurt our children," said Cleber.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department said they are investigating this incident. Vandalism of political signs is considered a misdemeanor in Arizona.

