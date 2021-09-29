Fall high school boys basketball: Central Catholic unbeaten in Lehigh Valley Fall League; Executive’s Jalil Schenck, Allen’s Leandro Pena shine in SCBL

Executive Education Charter’s Jalil Schenck, 3, snags a rebound in the District 11 3A championship game at the PPL Center in March. Rick Kintzel

Friday marks the start of October, which means the start of the 2021-22 high school basketball season is getting closer and closer.

Practice begins Nov. 19, the games start on Dec. 10.

Meanwhile, the area’s best players are getting ready for the season by participating in two leagues. The Lehigh Valley Fall League, primarily on Tuesdays at East Side Youth Center, features players playing with their regular high school teams.

The Select Competition Basketball League showcases players who were drafted onto different teams. Both leagues are in full swing and doing a great job getting the kids ready for the winter season

Here’s the latest report on each league:

LV Varsity Fall League presented by Varsityjamfest.com :

Game Results

Sept. 14 games

Allentown CCHS 58, Liberty 36 ... Tyson Thomas 19 for CCHS; J’uan Brown 9 for Liberty.

Freedom 64, Dieruff 51

Liberty 59, Dieruff 44 ... Angel Holquin 23 for Liberty; Jaden Tillet 15 for Dieruff.

Allentown CCHS 50 ... Lucas Mushrush 23 for CCHS; Alex Levy 14 for Freedom.

Muhlenberg Twp. 54, Parkland 48 ... Edwin Suarez, Jr., 15 for Muhlenberg; Nick Coval 23 for Parkland.

Reading 43, Whitehall 21 ... Rubin Rodriguez 11 for Reading.

Reading 59, Parkland 47 ... Joey Chapman 15 for Reading.

Muhlenberg Twp. 56, Whitehall 41 ... Xzavian Robertson 11 for Muhlenberg; Alex Derkits 18 for Whitehall.

Sept. 16 game

Pocono Mountain East 38, Roberto Clement 34 ... Taemas Jones 21 for PME; Christian Ceballos 9 for RC.

Sept. 21 games

Parkland 47, Liberty 46 ... Will Meeker 13 for Parkland; Nate Rivera 15 for Liberty.

Whitehall 49, Freedom 43 ... Alex Derkits 16 for Whitehall; Joseph Dew 19 for Freedom.

Parkland 57, Freedom 45 ... Joey Gerbuso 16 for Parkland; Aaron Levy 25 for Freedom.

Whitehall 51, Liberty 39 ... Alex Derkits 18 for Whitehall.

Reading 48, Pocono Mountain East 46 ... Nick Chapman 17 for Reading; Tamir Thompson 10 for PM East.

Muhlenberg Twp. 53, Roberto Clemente 40 ... Edwin Suarez, Jr. 13 for Muhlenberg.

Reading 46, Roberto Clemente 42 ... Gabe Rivera 10 for Reading; Darrell Monroe 12 for RC.

Muhlenberg Twp. 59, Pocono Mountain East 46 ... Edwin Suarez 20 for Muhlenberg.

Sept. 23 game

Allentown CCHS 57, Dieruff 28 ... Tyson Thomas 15 for CCHS; Kenyatta Moore 10 for Dieruff.

Sept. 28 games

Dieruff 46, Pocono Mt. East 44 ... Daniel Quiones 12 for Dieruff; Taemas Jones 16 for PME.

Muhlenberg Twp. def. Freedom by forfeit (COVID-19 issues).

Pocono Mt. East def. Freedom by forfeit (COVID-19 issues)

Muhlenberg Twp. 74, Dieruff 56 ... J’Daniel Mosquera 20 for Muhlenberg; Jaden Castro 21 for Dieruff.

Allentown Central Catholic 51, Roberto Clemente 27 ... Liam Joyce 12 for CCHS; Christian Ceballos all 27 for RC.

Liberty 44. Reading JV 29 .... Kuwasi Wellington 13 for Liberty. Reading JV filled in for varsity due to injuries.

Allentown CCHS 60, Reading JV 31 ... Liam Joyce 19 for CCHS; Nick Chapman 9 for Reading.

Liberty 53, Roberto Clemente 48 ... Nate Rivera 22 for Liberty.;

Thursday’s game

5 p.m. at ESYC, Dieruff vs. Parkland

STANDINGS

Muhlenberg Twp. 6-0

Allentown CCHS 5-0

Reading 4-2

Liberty 3-3

Parkland 2-2

Whitehall 2-2

Poc. Mt. East 2-3

Dieruff 1-4

Freedom 1-5

Roberto Clemente 0-5

Select Competition Basketball League

Week 2 Results

NCAA (Middle School) Division

Penn State 60, Georgetown 50 ... Matthew Pisracik 10 for Penn State; Lency Tankwa 23 for Georgetown.

UNC 70, Missouri 64 ... Blake Hargrove 25 for UNC; Mike Rooney 16 for Missouri.

Syracuse 55, Kansas 40 ... Rahmell Johnson 20 for Syracuse; Jacob Lewis 18 for Kansas.

Player of the Week:

Blake Hargrove – Class of ‘26, Nitschmann Middle School

League director and founder Ed Jennings said the players are starting to come together in the NCAA Division for middle school players.

“You can see the level of play becoming better, more efficient on offense, better defensive rotations and guys learning how to win together,” Jennings said. “The UNC vs Missouri was a look into some of the emerging talent down the road in a few years. Both rosters are littered with some very good young players. As the rosters are settling in I am excited to see who continues to learn and embrace the competition.”

NBA (High School) Division

Week 2 Results

Celtics 57, Heat 49 ... Jalil Scheneck 18 for Celtics; Nate Ellis 13 for Heat.

Knicks 71, Lakers 59 ... Leandro Pena for Knicks; Naz Smith 16 for Lakers.

Nets 76, Warriors 61 ... Lou Vidal 13 for Nets; Liam Joyce 18 for Warriors.

Player of the Week:

Jalil Schenck ‘22 – Executive Education Charter HS.

“Teams in the NBA division, like the NCAA, are starting to figure it out on both ends especially how to win games,” Jennings said. “Each contest was a game of spurts on Sunday. The leadership displayed by some of the area’s better guards was on full display. None was more evident than Celtics point guard Jalil Schenck, who has been electric in transition.

“The poise of Nick Coval along with the playmaking of Nate Ellis is something we’ll see this winter again. Also, Will Meeker and Joseph Barnes have stood out among others.”

Watch all the action on Sundays on Ed Jennings’ or Select Competition Basketball Facebook Live.

We rely on the support of our subscribers to fund our journalism. If you’re not already signed up, we hope you will consider subscribing . Already a print subscriber? If you haven’t already, please activate your digital access .