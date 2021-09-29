CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Visual Art

Danish artist makes off with pile of cash intended to be art

WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 8 days ago

COPENHAGEN, Denmark — (AP) — A Danish artist who was was given a pile of money by a museum with which to create a piece of artwork, submitted two empty canvases — titled “Take the Money and Run.”

Jens Haaning was given the equivalent of nearly $84,000 in Danish kroner and euro bank notes by the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg.

For its exhibition on labor conditions and money, entitled “Work It Out” that opened Sept. 24, the museum commissioned him to recreate two of his earlier pieces, which featured bank notes attached to a canvas representing the average annual wage in Denmark and Austria. As well as lending him the notes, the museum also paid him 25,000 kroner ($3,900) for the work.

But when museum officials received the completed artworks, they were blank.

“The artwork is that I have taken the money,” Haaning told a radio show on the P1 channel that is part of Danish broadcaster DR this week. He declined to say where the money was.

Haaning, who is known as a provocateur, said the artwork represented his current work situation.

“I encourage others who have just as miserable working conditions as I to do the the same,” Haaning told P1. “If they are being asked to give money to go to work, then take the money and run.”

The museum says Haaning has broken the agreement on how to use the money. However, it has not yet decided whether to report Haaning to the police if the money is not returned before the exhibition ends in January.

Haaning, however, denies having committed a crime and insists he did produce a work of art.

"It’s not theft, it is a breach of contract, and the breach of contract is part of the work,”Haaning told P1. He was not reachable for comment on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Danish artist delivers empty frames for $84k as low pay protest

In an unexpected reinterpretation of an earlier work, a Danish artist has left a museum with empty frames, a depleted bank account and red faces all round. Rather than applauding Jens Haaning’s artistic commentary on modern capitalism, the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in northern Denmark has said the artist is in violation of a legal agreement – and in possession of more than $84,000 belonging to the institution.
MUSEUMS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Museum#Austria#Copenhagen#Danish#Dr#P1
luxurylaunches.com

A Danish museum lent an artist $84,000 to recreate an old sculpture. He instead took the cash and called cheekily named his blank installation ‘Take the Money and Run’.

We’d like to believe that artists are paid huge amounts of money to make art. However, stating quite the contrary is Danish artist Jens Haaning who recently delivered blank canvases to the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art in Aalborg, Denmark, as a means of protesting against the meager payments that his community receives.
MUSEUMS
Upworthy

Danish museum gave an artist $84K for his work. He gave them a blank canvas instead.

When the Kunsten Museum of Modern Art loaned $84,000 to well-known Danish artist Jens Haaning, it expected to receive a recreation of his earlier works, where the artist had framed cash to represent the average annual salaries of an Austrian and a Dane. This recreation was slated to be part of the museum's Work it Out exhibit, meant to explore the societal relationship to work.
MUSEUMS
ARTnews

Galleries Pop Up in Beijing, Ancient Ski Discovered, and More—Morning Links for October 7, 2021

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A THURSDAY ARTIST BLOTTER. Anicka Yi is in London, readying her show in Tate Modern’s Turbine Hall. She keeps quiet about the exact details of her latest work in a Guardian interview, but says the museum “does lend itself to being infected with a biological agent—that was a very good point of entry for me.” Marina Abramovic is in Kyiv, Ukraine, Reuters reports, unveiling an installation to commemorate a massacre of almost 34,000 Jews by the Nazis in the capital city in 1941. And Laurie Anderson is in the New York Times Magazine, profiled by Sam Anderson in conjunction with what he terms her “nonretrospective retrospective” at the Hirshhorn Museum...
VISUAL ART
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Arts
ARTnews

The Best Self-Moistening Water Brushes for Artists on the Move

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Super convenient for artists on the go, self-moistening water brushes are just paintbrushes with a water reservoir in the shaft: you simply fill up a water brush and get to work. Water brushes are perfect for aquarelle-style painting in watercolor or aquatint. They can be used with watercolor pens and pencils, or with powdered or solid pigment to avoid the mess and hassle of extra tools. They are also a must-have addition to any pocket watercolor kit for plein air...
LIFESTYLE
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
The Independent

What are the Pandora Papers and who leaked them?

The Pandora Papers is one of the largest global financial investigations ever attempted, bringing together more than 600 journalists from 140 media organisations across 117 countries to pour over almost 12m leaked documents from 14 offshore services companies in order to examine the wealth concealment and tax avoidance strategies of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people.Orchestrated by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in Washington, DC, the probe follows on from LuxLeaks in 2014, the release of the Panama Papers in 2016, the Paradise Papers in 2017 and the FinCen files in 2020 and again...
PUBLIC SAFETY
stljewishlight.org

Hundreds protest antisemitism after German hotel staff accused of refusing to serve man wearing Star of David pendant

(JTA) — Several hundred people protested in front of a hotel in Germany after a Jewish musician said he had been refused service for wearing a Star of David pendant. Gil Ofarim, a 39-year-old singer and dual citizen of Israel and Germany, posted a video to Facebook Tuesday night in which he accused the Westin Leipzig hotel of denying him service because he was wearing a Star of David necklace, DW reported.
PROTESTS
DFW Community News

Separate the art from the artist

There is one constant within each emotion I process, math problem I laboriously solve and soothing shower I take. There’s a place I visit in my most troubling times that I return to at my highest of highs. I know, it’s paradoxical, but there’s a familiarity in its tone. The...
MUSIC
The Independent

Germany: Jewish group condemns singer's treatment at hotel

A leading Jewish group in Germany said Tuesday it was shocked by a German-Israeli singer's report of being turned away from a hotel in the eastern German city of Leipzig because he was wearing a Star of David pendant.Singer Gil Ofarim, who lives in Germany, shared a video on Instagram Tuesday showing him in front of the Westin hotel in Leipzig and saying a hotel employee asked him to put away his necklace in order to check into the hotel.The head of the Central Council of Jews in Germany, Josef Schuster, responded on Twitter, saying “the antisemitic hostility against...
EUROPE
AFP

Diving into history: Gallipoli shipwrecks open to public

Hulking hulls of mighty warships greet divers off Turkey's western shore, testament to a World War I battle that gave birth to nations and is now an underwater museum. The British Royal Navy's "HMS Majestic" is just one of 14 shipwrecks at Gallipoli, a peninsula that has been the graveyard of navies stretching back to ancient times. The last great battle for its adjoining Dardanelles Strait leading from the Mediterranean toward Russia was a fiasco for British and French forces, who beat a retreat after months of fighting that claimed tens of thousands of lives. And while the Allies eventually won the war, their sacrifices in the 1915 battle were a touchstone moment in the formation of national consciousness in modern Turkey, Australia and New Zealand.
GERMANY
The Independent

Nobel panel to announce 2021 prize for literature

The 2021 Nobel Prize for literature is being announced Thursday, an award that has in the past honored poets, novelists and even a songwriter, Bob Dylan The Swedish Academy will announce the recipient in Stockholm at about 1 p.m. (1100 GMT; 7 a.m. EDT). Winners are famously hard to predict. This year's favorites, according to British bookmakers, include Kenya's Ngugi wa Thiong'o, French writer Annie Ernaux, Japanese author Haruki Murakami, Canada's Margaret Atwood and Antiguan-American writer Jamaica Kincaid.Last year's prize went to American poet Louise Glück for what the judges described as her “unmistakable poetic voice that with austere...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
58K+
Followers
66K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy