If you need a new license by the end of this year, you should probably make your appointment now. The first available slot at many locations isn’t available for at least a month. Why it matters: The DMV is a fact of life in our state, and in a fast-growing city like Charlotte the locations […] The post 3 tips to navigating the DMV and becoming an official North Carolinian appeared first on Axios Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 9 DAYS AGO