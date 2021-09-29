CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Jackson Shaw: Best Real Estate Deals honoree

By Jackson-Shaw
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDallas Business Journal Market President and Publisher Ollie Chandhok interviews Joe Blewitt, VP of asset management for Jackson Shaw. Learn more about Jackson Shaw by visiting jacksonshaw.com.

bizjournals

DMN: California commercial real estate investment firm lands in Dallas’ Uptown district

A Los Angeles-based commercial real estate debt manager has opened a new Dallas office, according to a story in The Dallas Morning News. Thorofare Capital also has offices in New York City and Miami. The firm has originated more than $3 billion in financing since it was founded in 2010. It specializes in value-add acquisitions, recapitalizations and distressed debt transactions, according to the story.
CALIFORNIA STATE
theberkshireedge.com

Welcome to Real Estate Friday!

Here’s what we have for you this week in The Edge Real Estate section:. Property of the Week – Rose Baumann of Wheeler & Taylor Real Estate offers the perfect house for peaceful, private lakeside living. What’s on the Market – An expanded collection of ready-to-build-on lots for sale in...
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
bizjournals

Real estate firm hires Dallas-based director to help Lodging Capital Markets expansion

Newmark Group, Inc announced two new hires and the relocation of two Newmark professionals Wednesday, further expanding its Lodging Capital Markets Group. With the hires and relocation, Newmark (Nasdaq: NMRK) will have three new locations in Texas, South Florida and California. The company’s new hires and relocations include:. Parker Sherrill,...
REAL ESTATE
Norwich Bulletin

The 19 real estate deals closed in Norwich last week

Nineteen real estate deals closed in the City of Norwich last week at a median transaction value of $165,000, according to data provided by the city's assessors office. The most expensive sale of the week involved the property at 23 Tetreault Ave., which sold for $300,000 on Oct. 1, followed by two transactions priced around $280,000; including a three-bedroom, two-bathroom home located at 235 Old Salem Rd.
NORWICH, CT
#Dallas Business Journal#Vp#Jacksonshaw Com
riverheadlocal

Latest real estate transfers

Kelly Development Co to Caesar GeneralContractors, Cliff Rd West, Residential Vacant Land, .46 Ac, $152,000; on Sep. 21, 2021. D. Revoc Trust Herzog to Gregory Nofi, 62 Lewin Dr, One Family Year-Round Residence, .3 Ac, $865,000; on Sep. 21, 2021. S. Trust Stadnicki to David Amy and Carrie Amy, 129...
RIVERHEAD, NY
baybusinessnews.com

Real Estate Highlights

According to AL.com, Trident Holdings, LLC, paid $950,000 for a 1.46-acre site at the Palms of Foley at 3201 South McKenzie Street in Foley and plans to build a Captain D’s Seafood Kitchen, according to Andrew Dickman of Stirling Properties, who handled the transaction. Also in Foley, local park operators paid $925,000 for two mobile home parks, according to Alla Nikitina of Ryals Realty, who represented the buyers. The Pelican at 410 Hamilton Boulevard and Blueberry off Baldwin County 10 and Helton Drive were purchased by Perdido Beach Holdings, a Ryals Cos. affiliate. Doug Jacobs of Doug Jacobs Real Estate represented the seller. In Orange Beach, developers are seeking site plan review for a mixed-use project at 4443 and 4459 Captain Trent Lane, according to the Orange Beach Planning Commission.
RETAIL
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wealthmanagement.com

Dealing with Growing Liabilities in Real Estate

Closing on a rental property is the dream of many Americans. There is nothing like the challenge and reward of investing in real estate. But real estate is a competitive, tough market, made even more difficult by the growing number of liabilities in real estate transactions. If not attended to, these can sink your deal- or your finances! We detail some of those liabilities and how you can deal with them:
REAL ESTATE
Post-Bulletin

Byron apartment complex sold in $9.6 million real estate deal

The Kodiak Apartments complex at 304 Ninth Ave. NE in Byron was purchased for $9.6 million by EWR Byron Kodiak Apartments, LLC. EWR Byron’s Fargo, N.D. address is the same as Edgewood Real Estate Investment Trust’s address. Edgewood owns a portfolio of medical commercial, senior housing and multi-family properties. The...
REAL ESTATE
bestoflakegeneva.com

BLOG: REAL ESTATE - MLS OR NOT?

I was recently approached by a potential client who asked if it’s beneficial for me to use the Multiple Listing Service (MLS) in my marketing plan to sell their home or are they better off trying to sell it off-market. As a real estate broker for over twenty-five years, I wanted to share my thoughts on the benefits of a marketing plan that includes the MLS as opposed to selling it as an off-market listing.
MLS
luxuryrealestate.com

First Team Voted “Best Real Estate Company” for the 12th Consecutive Year

IRVINE, CA - The results are in for the 2021 OC Register’s annual Best of OC poll and for the 12th consecutive year, First Team Real Estate has been recognized by thousands of voters as the “Best Real Estate Company” in Orange County. A chance for Southern Californians to recognize and brag about their favorite restaurants, services, and experiences Orange County has to offer, our ranking in Best of OC is a testament to the outstanding work of our agents, providing unmatched customer service and market results.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
paradisenewsfl.com

Coastal Home Advisors Real Estate… Redefining the Real Estate Experience

Professional Realtors™ is helping buyers and sellers navigate in a fast-changing marketplace. Homes on the barrier islands have been GREAT investments for decades. With low mortgage rates and the new realization that many people can now work from anywhere, demand has been outstripping supply, sometimes causing a bidding war that has quickly raised values. Whether you are at the retirement stage in your life or just starting out, you may be sitting on a large nest egg that may be time to cash out.
REAL ESTATE
Pacific Business News

Real Estate Transactions, Residential

Information was obtained from firm representatives. Information on The List was supplied by individual companies through questionnaires, phone interviews, company websites, and could not be independently verified by Pacific Business News. Only those that responded to our inquiries were listed.
REAL ESTATE
Long Beach Press-Telegram

What’s the real cost of a real estate downpayment?

As you’ve read here a number of times, buying commercial real estate is a great way to build generational wealth. It’s like a jelly of the month club. By that, I mean the gift that keeps on giving!. Many who read this column have founded an enterprise housed in a...
REAL ESTATE
mauinow.com

Real Estate Tips: Maui Real Property Taxes

Reta Chin from Fidelity National Title and Escrow talks about tips and reminders on Maui real property taxes. Maui real property taxes are due twice a year – August 20th and February 20th – and they are calculated based on the assessment of the property and how the property is used.
REAL ESTATE
businessden.com

The Pipeline: Commercial real estate deals for 10.1.21

Pinnacle Real Estate Advisors reports the following deal:. Shekel LLC and Neufrey Properties LLC purchased a 61,882-square-foot office park at 7550 W. Yale Ave. and 2750 S. Wadsworth Blvd. in Denver for $5.725 million from Kensington LLC and BVWG2 LLC. Corey Sandberg and Jeff Johnson represented…
DENVER, CO
county10.com

#Listed features the best in real estate every week!

UNDER $300,000 – MOVE-IN READY, FAMILY HOMES. Price: $172,500 Click here for more info and pictures. Updated kitchen, bathrooms, and flooring! This home features 4 bedrooms, 2.75 bathrooms with over 2600 sq ft. Upstairs has an updated kitchen, bathrooms & flooring. Downstairs features a family room, bathroom, den & non-conforming bedroom.
RIVERTON, WY

