German kingmakers open talks toward forming new government

By Associated Press
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — The two parties that are expected to determine who will become Germany's next chancellor have started talks to bridge their differences and declared that they got off to a good start. Sunday's parliamentary election left Germany's traditional big parties effectively needing the support of the third- and...

Olaf Scholz
Angela Merkel
Armin Laschet
Christian Lindner
