Pressure BioSciences Announces Forward Integration Plans for Ultra Shear Technology Demonstration and Toll Manufacturing Partnerships on U.S. West and East Coasts

 9 days ago

Company Flooded with Opportunities to Demo Breakthrough UST Nanoemulsion Benefits and Serve Toll Production Demand in Pharmaceutical, Nutraceutical, and Personal Care Applications. SOUTH EASTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB:PBIO) ('PBI' or the 'Company'), a leader in the development and sale of broadly enabling,...

