CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aberdeen, SD

Guilty plea to manslaughter in fatal Aberdeen stabbing

brookingsradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) — An Aberdeen man has changed his plea in a fatal stabbing as part of an agreement with prosecutors. Twenty-four-year-old Jacob Lane Lee Bad Wound has pleaded guilty to felony manslaughter in the death of Higinio Anthony Santiago who was found stabbed at an Aberdeen home on Aug. 26, 2020. Bad Wound was initially charged with murder, pleaded not guilty in February and asked for a jury trial. Court documents on the plea agreement say Bad Wound admitted causing the death of the 37-year-old with a knife.

www.brookingsradio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Journalists who took on Putin and Duterte win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Maria Ressa and Dmitry Muratov, journalists whose work has angered the rulers of the Philippines and Russia, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize on Friday, an award the committee said was an endorsement of free speech rights under threat worldwide. The two were awarded "for...
ASIA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Aberdeen, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Aberdeen, SD
Reuters

Blast hits mosque in northeastern Afghanistan, killing worshippers

KABUL, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A blast tore through a mosque in Afghanistan's northeastern Kunduz province on Friday, killing and wounding many people, Taliban officials said. Video footageshowed bodies surrounded by debris inside the mosque that is used by people from the minority Shi'ite Muslim community. No group immediately claimed...
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guilty Plea#Murder#S D#Ap#Bad Wound
The Hill

US on the cusp of COVID-19 vaccine authorization for young children

Anticipation is building that younger children will soon be able to get vaccinated against COVID-19, a major milestone on the path out of the pandemic. Barring any significant delays, the U.S. is on the cusp of having at least one COVID-19 vaccine available to children under the age of 12, a major public health victory that could also help the Biden administration politically.
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy