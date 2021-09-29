CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Phaeton Announces IEO Launch on LAToken & P2PB2B

dallassun.com
 9 days ago

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Phaeton platform announced the launch of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the LAToken platform. Phaeton is a coming-of-age decentralized blockchain network that allows developers to leverage Sidechains and Smart Contracts to build scalable blockchains. Phaeton's platform has an ecosystem offering users access to a decentralized global market, which is poised to impact many sectors. Its Sidechain model allows for the development of independent dApps, facilitating customization, infinite scalability, never seen before transaction speeds per second (1M+/tps) and a significant departure from high network fees, thereby providing multiple benefits for the users. Phaeton's protocol has been designed to make it convenient, secure (military grade), and seamless for all stakeholders.

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Trilogy International Partners Inc. Announces Preliminary Merger Discussions of 2degrees and Orcon Group

BELLEVUE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Trilogy International Partners Inc. ('TIP Inc.') (TSX:TRL), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator announced today that it has entered into exclusive discussions with Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super to assess whether a merger of Two Degrees Group Limited ('2degrees') and Orcon Group Limited ('Orcon Group'), can be agreed on satisfactory terms. Trilogy is the majority owner of 2degrees. Orcon Group is owned by Vocus Group Limited ('Vocus Group'), which was previously listed on the ASX and acquired by Macquarie Asset Management and Aware Super in July 2021.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

Reliance announces launch of 'Jio World Drive' in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 (ANI): Reliance on Thursday announced the launch of its premium mall, "Jio World Drive" spanning across an area of 17.5 acres in the commercial epicentre of Mumbai, Bandra Kurla Complex. As per a press release, the precinct will be Mumbai's first rooftop drive-in theatre and...
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

BSCWIN Bulls Announces the Launch of the Most Bullish NFT Community

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Recently, BSCWIN Bulls has announced the Launch of Its NFT community. BSCWIN is a revolutionary cross-chain ecosystem that hosts the most advanced community driven decentralized predicting game and DAO. It consists of a community of 2000 NFT Bulls residing on the Ethereum blockchain network. BSCWIN offers the most sustainable and fully decentralized predicting game and a NFT DAO that aims to secure financial freedom to its members - The BSCWIN Bulls.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ieo#Affordable Housing#Energy Efficiency#Sustainable Agriculture#Ieo Launch#Latoken P2pb2b#Initial Exchange Offering#Sidechains#Dapps#The Phaeton Identity#The Phae Coin#Phae#Btc Eth Usdt#La Token
dallassun.com

Ezetap partners with Axis Bank to bring 'My Vyappar' for the retail segment

New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 8 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ezetap, a digital payments leader, has joined hands with Axis Bank, who has been at the forefront of driving innovation in retail acquiring, to introduce the latest offering My Vyappar to retail businesses in India. Through My Vyappar, Axis Bank will introduce a host of services enabling effective digital payments management for the merchants across the country. As part of the partnership, over 50,000 smart POS devices have already been deployed with My Vyappar across 1600 cities.
BUSINESS
dallassun.com

80 Billion View Larva (Aniverse) Lists on the World Largest NFT Marketplace

SEOUL, KOREA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Aniverse has listed its exclusive NFTs on the biggest NFT marketplace recently. Being aired in 196 countries, Larva has just reached 80 billion views. Aniverse will exclusively list 20 Larva NFTs on the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange. Aniverse, which drew attention...
YOUTUBE
dallassun.com

Cann American Corp. Announces Launch of Delivery Dispensary Partner

CLOVERDALE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 8, 2021 / Cann American Corp. (OTC PINK:CNNA), the 'Company', is pleased to announce the successful licensing and launch of delivery dispensary partner, Cannagram. Cannagram is a technology driven delivery dispensary with its flagship market now serving the Sacramento California region. Area residents can...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Fintech
NewsBreak
Housing
u.today

Phaeton, in Partnership with RAW Energy, Announces the Creation of a New Integrated Energy Supply Enterprise

Today, Phaeton announces a new integrated energy supply enterprise in partnership with RAW Energy in a private ceremony held in Perth, Western Australia. The two companies combined their technology to create an integrated renewable energy solution for delivering power to communities in need. Phaeton's renewable energy-powered Blockchain technology leverages Sidechains...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ambcrypto.com

MoneyGram announces partnership with Stellar to launch USDC settlements

MoneyGram International, Inc., one of the world’s largest money transfer services, is currently trending, especially within the crypto-community after a recent collaboration with the Stellar Foundation. International remittance service MoneyGram has now partnered with the Stellar Foundation to use USDC for instant and cheaper transactions. In other words, it’s an...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Business Insider

What Will 1 Bitcoin Be Worth In 10 Years?

If you’ve heard anything about Bitcoin, it’s likely been about its price skyrocketing or plummeting. But, for those who are looking to invest long term, there’s a different question that should be asked—what will one Bitcoin be worth in 10 years?. Where Bitcoin Is Going. For Bitcoin, no prediction is...
BUSINESS
Pocket-lint.com

Honor 50 UK and EU launch date announced

(Pocket-lint) - Honor has confirmed the launch date for its Honor 50 phones in the UK and Europe. It will host an event on 26 October 2021. Previously leaked online, Pocket-lint has received official word from Honor on the event, although we don't yet have livestream details or a time.
CELL PHONES
chathamstartribune.com

Big Launch Challenge finalists announced

DANVILLE, Va. — On Wednesday, Sept. 29, The Launch Place announced the top 10 finalists who will be pitching their business plans on stage live at the ninth annual Big Launch Challenge to be held on Oct. 14 at the NC Biotech Center in Durham, North Carolina. This year’s BLC...
DANVILLE, VA
martechseries.com

Aterian Announces Beta Launch of Affiliate Platform DealMojo

Aterian, Inc. announced the beta launch of its affiliate marketing platform, DealMojo, which connects publishers, content creators and influencers (“Affiliates”) with leading Amazon sellers who offer bonus commissions to the Affiliates. Marketing Technology News: Freshworks Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering and Full Exercise of Underwriters’…. “Aterian continues to invest...
INTERNET
zycrypto.com

Third IEO Round for Revolutionary Advertisement Platform AdMonstar Underway

Following two successful rounds of token sales in their Initial Exchange Offering (IEO), the third fundraising round for blockchain-based advertisement platform AdMonstar is off to an exciting start. AdMonstar is seeking to change the fundamental principles by which digital advertising operates, using the power of decentralization to cut through third-party costs while delivering more meaningful engagement to advertisers.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Phaeton Announces ESG Bond Exchange to Power Its Green Environmental Goals.

Phaeton, a decentralised ledger system, announced the launch of Phaeton ESG Bond Exchange powered by blockchain technology. The launch of its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Bond fits well with Phaeton’s core ethos of using its technology to make a positive social impact. In addition, Phaeton is planning to take on the already crowded DeFi market with a new use case. While several DeFi protocols offer various payment solutions, such as lending and borrowing, Phaeton plans to serve a new market segment with its ESG Bonds.
ECONOMY
Benzinga

Nemaura Medical Inc. Announces Beta Launch of MiBoKo

Nemaura Medical (NASDAQ: NMRD), a medical technology company focused on developing and commercializing non-invasive wearable diagnostic devices and supporting personalized lifestyle coaching programs, today announced the beta launch of MiBoKo, a new metabolic health program utilizing a noninvasive glucose sensor along with an AI mobile application. According to the update,...
TECHNOLOGY
u.today

Coremultichain Runs Token Sale on P2PB2B

Scalability is the main reason why blockchain technology has not been widely adopted. Among the biggest hurdles blockchain has to overcome low throughput and its negative environmental impact. Even though blockchain is known for its security due to its decentralized nature, some of them are still susceptible to 51% of...
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy