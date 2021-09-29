Phaeton Announces IEO Launch on LAToken & P2PB2B

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / September 29, 2021 / Phaeton platform announced the launch of its Initial Exchange Offering (IEO) on the LAToken platform. Phaeton is a coming-of-age decentralized blockchain network that allows developers to leverage Sidechains and Smart Contracts to build scalable blockchains. Phaeton's platform has an ecosystem offering users access to a decentralized global market, which is poised to impact many sectors. Its Sidechain model allows for the development of independent dApps, facilitating customization, infinite scalability, never seen before transaction speeds per second (1M+/tps) and a significant departure from high network fees, thereby providing multiple benefits for the users. Phaeton's protocol has been designed to make it convenient, secure (military grade), and seamless for all stakeholders.