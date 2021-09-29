CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joe’s Weather Blog: Needing the rain! (WED-9/29)

fox4kc.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s a pretty start to the day in the area as skies are fair to partly cloudy and temperatures are down into the 60s. Today will feature more clouds in the region compared to virtually cloudless conditions over the past few days. It will also be warm but likely not as hot as it has been lately too.

CBS Miami

Miami Weather: Partly To Mostly Sunny, A Few Inland Afternoon Showers

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Scattered showers moved across parts of South Florida on Thursday morning as temperatures hovered in the upper 80s and low 90s due to high humidity. Passing showers will be possible throughout the day but this afternoon the bulk of the activity is forecast to move inland and to the west coast. King Tides continue and the higher than normal tides will likely lead to minor coastal flooding around high tide times. Highs will climb to the upper 80s with plenty of steamy sunshine. It will feel like the upper 90s this afternoon when you factor in the...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Rain For Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) — An upper-level system is just north of St. Louis and very slowly drifting northward. Rain will keep increasing from the south. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist, due to the high moisture content, heavy downpours are possible. We also have the chance for a few skinny funnel clouds mainly south of I-80 until sunset. (Credit: CBS) This system will be overhead Friday, so the pattern stays the same. It does move away for the weekend as temperatures warm up. Columbus Day is looking unsettled with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. (Credit CBS) TONIGHT: Scattered downpours, isolated thunderstorms and patchy fog. Low 63. FRIDAY: Passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 71. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 79. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 83. Sprinkles after dark.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
##Hurricane Seasons#Hot Weather#Caribbean#Wed 9 29
Selbyville (DE) Weather Channel

4-Day Weather Forecast For Selbyville

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Selbyville: Thursday, October 7: Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Friday, October 8: Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of rain showers during the day; while light rain likely overnight;
SELBYVILLE, DE
Bath (PA) Weather Channel

Bath Weather Forecast

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Bath: Thursday, October 7: Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight; Friday, October 8: Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight; Saturday, October 9: Chance of rain showers during the
BATH, PA
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers And Warmer Temps Through The Weekend

CHICAGO (CBS) — Keeping scattered showers in the forecast tonight & tomorrow since our slow-moving system is still lingering across central IL. As it exits our region this weekend, warmer air moves in. Normal high is 67 degrees. Tonight: Scattered showers. Patchy fog. Low 63. Friday: Scattered showers. High 71. Saturday: Partly cloudy. High 79. Sunday: Partly cloudy. High 83. Sprinkles after sunset. Columbus Day: Scattered showers. High 78.  
CHICAGO, IL

