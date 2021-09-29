Joe’s Weather Blog: Needing the rain! (WED-9/29)

CHICAGO (CBS) — An upper-level system is just north of St. Louis and very slowly drifting northward. Rain will keep increasing from the south. (Credit: CBS) According to CBS 2 meteorologist, due to the high moisture content, heavy downpours are possible. We also have the chance for a few skinny funnel clouds mainly south of I-80 until sunset. (Credit: CBS) This system will be overhead Friday, so the pattern stays the same. It does move away for the weekend as temperatures warm up. Columbus Day is looking unsettled with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms. (Credit CBS) TONIGHT: Scattered downpours, isolated thunderstorms and patchy fog. Low 63. FRIDAY: Passing showers and isolated thunderstorms. High 71. SATURDAY: Partly cloudy. High 79. SUNDAY: Partly cloudy. Breezy. High 83. Sprinkles after dark.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO