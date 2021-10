Funeral Services were held on September 27, 2021 at New Season’s Church. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Michael Benjamin Davis was born on February 2, 1962, a smiling chocolate beautiful baby. His parents already had four other children and didn’t even have a name for this one. His eldest sister, LaVerne, said, “I can name him.” She chose for him the name, Michael Benjamin. Unbeknownst to some, this child would come to bring joy, comfort, support, counsel, encouragement, and love to countless people during his short, but oh so vital life.

