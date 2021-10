As you look at the numbers below you will notice what looks like a spike in cases, that's a little misleading and here's why; We are taking the raw numbers as they are reported into the system and generating the charts below. Sometimes, you will notice that zero cases are reported for a few days then suddenly there will be a bunch on one day, those small spikes are caused by the reporters, not actual bunching up of cases. In other words, the reporting isn't done for a few days and then it's caught up. The trending lines give you a better picture of what is actually happening with cases rather than the raw numbers.

