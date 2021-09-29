Brandon Wayne Sheridan

And a resident of Baton Rouge died Monday, September 27, 2021, at Ochsner Medical Center after a brief illness. He was a graduate of Denham Springs High School and worked for several years as an electrician for Diamond Electric. Music was always Brandon’s main passion and he was a talented artist. He played guitar every chance that he could and played in several rock bands through the years, including the most recent Same Dull Star. Brandon traveled throughout the United States performing shows and going to concerts, which he always loved. He will be missed by all those that knew him.