Jon Jones has released his first comments after being arrested over the weekend. Last Friday will be a night that Jon Jones will never forget. Hours after being inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame for his fight against Alexander Gustafsson at UFC 165, Jones was arrested for the fourth time since 2012. This time, the charges were misdemeanor battery domestic violence, injuring with a vehicle, and tampering with a vehicle.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO