Connie Bahm Morgan

And a resident of Franklinton died Friday afternoon September 24, 2021 following an automobile accident. She was born October 24, 1957 and lived most of her life in Folsom. Connie worked in the banking industry for many years and later worked as a retail manager. She loved listening to her favorite music and going to concerts. Connie enjoyed tending to her flowers and taking photographs. She was always an animal lover and loved her pets and taking care of her little kittens. Connie loved playing with young kids and enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and family.