Hammond, LA

Paula "Tot" Russell Hodges

By McKneely Funeral Home
an17.com
 8 days ago

A resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at her home. She was born July 31, 1961 in Amite, LA and was 60 years of age. She is survived by her 4 children, Kenna Graves and husband Marley, Shelby Hodges and wife Brittney, Jeremy Hodges and girlfriend Crystal Conrady and Dylan Hodges; grandchildren, Chanler Graves, Raegan Graves, Wesley Hodges, Lilith Hodges, Benjamin Hodges and Brighton Hodges; father of her children, Kenneth Hodges; 2 sisters, Peggy Ann Todora and Terry Pye; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; her puppies, Nieve and Alphonse; special nephews and nieces, Hoyt Ford and wife Becca, Tracye Ford and Rodney Hodges, Jr. Preceded in death by her mother, Elizabeth Ola Hyde Russell Toney Stevens; father, Shelby Oscar Russell; step-father, Delbert Toney; sister, Sue Ellen Pearson; infant daughter, Taylor Lynn Hodges. Visitation at Big Creek Church of Christ from 10:00AM until religious services at 1:00PM on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Services conducted by Bro. Mike Stafford. Interment Russelltown Cemetery, Roseland, LA. McKneely Funeral Home, Amite, in charge of arrangements. For an online guestbook, visit http://www.mckneelys.com.

www.an17.com

