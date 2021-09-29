Resiliency To Climate Change Could Be Key In Longleaf Pine Restoration

Regarding “Biden tours Ida damage, warns climate change ‘here’” (Sept. 7): In the Midwest, climate change has been reduced to a coastal issue — if it’s an issue at all. We would like to believe that we are insulated from the impacts of human-caused changes to our planet’s climate. Unfortunately, this is not the case. The very heart of the midwestern way of life, agriculture, stands to be another victim of the unprecedented shifts in the Earth’s atmosphere.

