175 Workers in North Carolina Hospital System Fired for Refusing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
175 employees in a North Carolina hospital system have been fired after failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The system, Novant Health, previously made the medically sound decision to put in place mandatory vaccination for its workers. Per a CBS News report shared on Wednesday, a total of 375 employees across 15 different hospitals and 800 clinics were initially suspended for lack of vaccination. Within days, however, 200 of those suspended employees had finally agreed to get vaccinated.www.complex.com
