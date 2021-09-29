CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

175 Workers in North Carolina Hospital System Fired for Refusing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

By Trace William Cowen
Complex
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article175 employees in a North Carolina hospital system have been fired after failing to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The system, Novant Health, previously made the medically sound decision to put in place mandatory vaccination for its workers. Per a CBS News report shared on Wednesday, a total of 375 employees across 15 different hospitals and 800 clinics were initially suspended for lack of vaccination. Within days, however, 200 of those suspended employees had finally agreed to get vaccinated.

www.complex.com

Comments / 19

NC Conservative 1
8d ago

If some hospitals were smart, they would be pulling those fired workers into their hospital and let the other one deal with the self-inflicted shortage of Healthcare professionals. I'm sure there will be another article soon complaining about the shortage... LOL!

Reply
9
Misty Cheek
8d ago

so where is the dislike button for the article and the like button for the 175 that didn't take the devil's shot???

Reply(1)
11
Kathleen McCarthy
8d ago

COVID Vaccine is not the only vaccine required of healthcare workers by their employers, whether they are hospitals, physicians, nursing homes, etc. Thankfully & finally, they are putting the health of their patients and the entire population above the so called individual rights & political biases of the minority. Don’t believe in preventative medicine? Get another career!

Reply
7
Related
Best Life

An Increasing Number of COVID Outbreaks Are Tied to This One Activity

As COVID cases continue to rise in areas across the U.S., officials are tracing outbreaks to a number of different events. Recently, a handful of states have sounded the alarm on COVID clusters tied to an activity that many of us might consider to be relatively innocuous. In regions that span the entire country, states are seeing a spike in COVID cases linked to high school and middle school sports.
EDUCATION
MyStateline.com

Can I be denied unemployment if I am fired for refusing a COVID-19 vaccine?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WTVO) – Certain corporations are denying unemployment benefits for people who got fired for refusing the COVID-19 vaccine. President Joe Biden signed two executive orders on Thursday: One requires vaccinations for all federal workers and contractors, and the other requires companies with more than 100 employees to either get vaccinated or require weekly testing. Though this allows some employers to give their workers a choice in getting vaccinated, certain companies, such as Walmart and Disney, say they will require that some employees get the vaccine, according to WCSH.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
247wallst.com

States Where the Most People Are Refusing the COVID-19 Vaccine

Recent surges of the delta variant in much of the United States are attributable part to vaccine hesitancy. According to a recent survey conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau, 24,260,000 Americans — or 9.7% of the 18 and older population — say they will either probably or definitely not agree to receive the vaccination.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Novant Health#Cbs News#Booneoakley
Austin American-Statesman

Fact-check: Have vaccines caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths?

Viral image: “The vaccination campaign” increased COVID-19 deaths by 175% in one year. Here's why: A viral image that alleges that vaccines have caused a 175% increase in COVID-19 deaths ignores the outsize impact of the virus on the unvaccinated, as well as the large and growing body of evidence that vaccines substantially reduce the likelihood of death.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CharlotteObserver.com

NC hospital system suspends 375 employees after COVID vaccine mandate deadline

Nearly 400 Novant Health employees have been suspended after failing to comply with the hospital system’s COVID-19 vaccination program. But 98.6% of more than 35,000 employees are compliant with the program, meaning they have either received a dose of the COVID-19 vaccines or have been granted a medical or religious exemption. Novant is based in Winston-Salem and is one of the two main hospital systems in Charlotte, along with Atrium Health.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WITN

VIDANT HEALTH: Five managers, doctors, providers miss vaccine deadline

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Vidant Health says all but a handful of managers, physicians, and credentialed providers complied with its vaccine requirement. The deadline for those employees to either be vaccinated against COVID-19 or receive an exemption was Friday. The hospital system said 99.7% of the 1,766 managers, physicians, and...
GREENVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

These 2 States Have Handled COVID the Worst, Virus Expert Says

As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
healththoroughfare.com

Doctor From California Refuses to Get Vaccinated for COVID-19

It may be surprising for most people, but not all doctors and those working in the medical field are willing to get vaccinated for COVID. One good example is the case of a doctor from the Californian city of Santa Barbara. Dr. Mark Abate is his name, and he’s a hematologist and oncologist with experience of over 33 years. According to Independent.com, he refuses COVID vaccination.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WZDX

COVID vaccine: Third dose is not the same as a booster

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The state of Alabama only has 1% of its ICU beds available as of September 29. Huntsville Hospital COO Tracy Doughty says the majority of hospitalized COVID patients are unvaccinated. "90% of the patients in the hospital are unvaccinated. I repeat again, 90% of the patients in...
ALABAMA STATE
Fortune

COVID deaths are up 40%. These states are running low on ICU beds and health workers

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Eighteen months into the pandemic, COVID is again pushing America’s health care infrastructure to a breaking point, with intensive care units at capacity and shortages of health workers being reported widely across the country, according to data from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy