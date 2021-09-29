Smart Becomes the First SSP to Collaborate with White Bullet to Safeguard Quality in the Digital Media Landscape

GruupMeet’s Event Swag and Gifting Add-on Helps Organizers Better Manage Curated Experiences for Virtual or Hybrid Events. GruupMeet, Inc., a Dallas, Texas-based event management software company releases Event Swag and Gifting white-labeled software to enable organizers to better manage curated event experiences. While the age of the connected attendee is here, where guests expect an optimized and consistent experience that keeps them safe and more informed, attendee expectations and behaviors have changed. Participant behavior indicates that besides optimized and consistent experiences, convenience matters too. For instance, market research insights, including both Apple App Store and Google Play reviews highlight frustrations such as “having people download a whole new app” for various events and challenges navigating “an app that people will not use all the time.” Attendees value event tech solutions that do not require the need to learn how to navigate a new interface or download another mobile application. Likewise, today’s guests prefer not to have to modify the way they already choose to communicate, before, during, and after each event experience.

SOFTWARE ・ 21 HOURS AGO