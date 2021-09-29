CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Smart Becomes the First SSP to Collaborate with White Bullet to Safeguard Quality in the Digital Media Landscape

Cover picture for the articleIP protection company White Bullet and independent ad tech platform Smart AdServer today (29 September) announce a global partnership designed to help eradicate the scourge of piracy from the global media landscape. White Bullet’s platform detects piracy across multiple digital ecosystems, remaining up-to-date in real-time, and tracking advertising and financial...

