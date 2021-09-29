CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
PolyientX Integrates Chainlink VRF for Verifiable Randomness in NFT Metaverse Game Ape In

Cover picture for the articlePolyient’s integration with Chainlink to introduce crypto to a broader audience and advance the utility of NFTs. We’re excited to announce that PolyientX, an all-encompassing NFT platform for launching, staking, and trading NFTs in gamified and DeFi-enabled ways, has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) to provide all ecosystem projects with access to a tamper-proof and auditable source of randomness. While Chainlink VRF is initially available in PolyientX’s Ethereum deployment, we intend to integrate Chainlink VRF on the Avalanche blockchain in the future, expanding our games across chains.

#Metaverse#Smart Contracts#Nft Metaverse Game Ape#Chainlink#Vrf#Avalanche#Defi#Rng
