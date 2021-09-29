Sonoma County Water Agency's Estuary Management Activities in Sonoma County, California (2022)
NOAA Fisheries has received a request from the Sonoma County Water Agency (SCWA) for authorization to take marine mammals incidental to conducting estuary management activities in the Russian River, CA, over the course of five years. NOAA Fisheries is announcing receipt of SCWA’s request for the development and implementation of regulations governing the incidental taking of marine mammals. We invite the public to provide information, suggestions, and comments on SCWA’s application and request.www.fisheries.noaa.gov
