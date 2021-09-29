The Original ’Law & Order’ Is Returning For a New Season
(Or was that BUH BUHHHHHH? We could never quite tell.) However you pronounce its famous scene transition sound effect, Law & Order is making a surprising comeback to TV. 11 years after the show was ended following 20 successful seasons and a host of spinoffs (some of which are still on the air) the original Law & Order is returning to NBC. Wolf Entertainment announced that the show will resume soon with its 21st season.wpst.com
