Stocks

2 Key Index Support Levels Violated as Insiders Increase Selling Activity

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Tuesday's market selloff, the charts of two large-cap indexes closed below support while several crossed back below their 50-day moving averages. This leaves the indexes in a mix of bearish and neutral near-term trends. On the data front, the selloff failed to push the McClellan 1-Day OB/OS Oscillators into...

MarketWatch

There's only 1 Dow stock that's falling

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is shooting up 537 points, or 1.6%, with 29 of its 30 components gaining ground, as investors cheered signs that the government's debt ceiling deadline will be extended. The only stock losing ground was International Business Machine Corp.'s , which slipped 0.1%, putting it on track for a third straight loss. Meanwhile, as the best performing shares, Dow Inc. rallied 3.6%, Nike Inc. hiked up 2.7% and UnitedHealth Group Inc. advanced 2.6%. IBM's stock was also on of the two of the 75 equity components of the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF that was losing ground, the other was Citrix Systems Inc.'s , which slipped 0.4%.
InvestorPlace

3 IPO Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy

What’s the next big thing on Wall Street? It might be fair to ask Ark Invest funds. Better yet, with three recent IPOs being paid more than lip service, offering privileged access to big growth markets and sporting price charts made for upside, these Cathie Wood stocks are buys. Ark...
Street.Com

Nio Stock Surges As Goldman Upgrades Tesla's Upstart China Rival

Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report shares traded sharply higher Thursday after the China-based Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rival was upgraded to 'buy' at Goldman Sachs. Goldman Sachs analyst Fei Fang lifted his rating on the electrified carmaker to 'buy', from 'neutral',...
Street.Com

Here's My Technical Strategy for Buying Skyworks Solutions

When we last reviewed the charts of Skyworks Solutions ( SWKS) on Aug. 19 we recommended that "With weakness in the broad market averages I would take a cautious approach with SWKS. A break of support in the $160 area could precipitate further declines." Now that prices have tested the $160 area let's review the charts again.
Street.Com

Square Upgraded to Buy; Jefferies Sees 'Must-Own Over Long Term'

Square (SQ) - Get Square, Inc. Class A Report shares rose Thursday after Jefferies upgraded the financial-services platform to buy from hold and raised its price target to $300 from $265. “Amid a backdrop of accelerating disruption within payments and the broader financial technology ecosystem, we believe SQ is a...
Street.Com

Why Foot Locker Is an Undervalued Dividend-Paying Blue Chip

When it comes to building a portfolio, we believe that investors should focus their capital on purchasing shares of the best companiesBlue chips are those companies that are industry leaders, setting themselves apart from the competitionOne name we think should be considered by both value and income investors alike is Foot Locker, Inc(FL) . Not on...
Street.Com

Cloudflare Is Ready for an Upside Breakout

We looked at the charts of Cloudflare ( NET) on September 14 and wrote that "Balancing and weighing the short and long-term charts and indicators of NET, I would recommend that traders continue to hold longs in NET. Raise stops to $115 from $99. Consider booking some profits at $135." Let's see how this strategy worked out.
Street.Com

S&P Puts Up Fight but Just Breaks Even

Stocks had an energetic start on Thursday morning as they built on Wednesday's reversal, but the momentum cooled off after the first hour, and the S&P 500 ended the day close to where it started. Although there wasn't much progress during the day, breadth was three-to-one positive, and new highs...
Street.Com

5 Stock Gainers for Thursday: Nio, Tata Motors, Levi Strauss

Nio (NIO) - Get NIO Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A Report shares traded higher after the China-based Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report rival was upgraded to buy at Goldman Sachs. Analyst Fei Fang lifted his rating on the electric-car maker to buy from neutral, while affirming his price target at $56 a share.
Street.Com

Citrix Shares Slump, as Analysts React to CEO Shuffle

Citrix Systems (CTXS) - Get Citrix Systems, Inc. Report shares slid Thursday, as analysts reacted negatively to the enterprise software company’s announcement that CEO David Henshall is exiting immediately. The company hasn’t named a permanent replacement yet. It appointed Board Chairman Bob Calderoni, as interim CEO. Citrix also forecast third-quarter...
MarketWatch

Dow jumps over 350 points and S&P 500 retakes perch at 4,400 in early Thursday action, a day before monthly jobs report

U.S. stock benchmarks rose Thursday morning, heading for a third straight day of gains, on signs that the the debt-ceiling issue in Washington will be resolved for at least two more months and that relations with China may be thawing. Meanwhile, the Labor Department said weekly initial claims for unemployment benefits fell 38,000, to 326,000, in the week ended Oct. 2. That data comes a day ahead of closely watched September employment report, which could be a catalyst for markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average [: DJIA] rose by about 356 points, or 1.1%, to 34,781, the S&P 500 index advanced 0.9% at 4,404, while the Nasdaq Composite Index climbed 1% to 14,655. Sen. Mitch McConnell, the minority leader and Kentucky Republican, effectively ended worries - for now - around the debt ceiling by announcing that Republicans would not filibuster an increase. Separately, U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will meet virtually before the end of the year, according to reports.
Street.Com

Why the Action Alerts PLUS Team Is Watching the S&P 500 During Thursday's Rally

U.S. stocks were rallying on Thursday following the news that Republican Senator Mitch McConnell and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had come to an agreement that would extend the debt ceiling until December. Schumer expects a vote later today. McConnell said late Wednesday that he'd support a specific, time-limited extension...
Street.Com

Two Trade Ideas to Bounce Off You: Nvidia, AMD

And just like that, all is well again That's a bit presumptive, but seeing small caps outpace larger names is something this market has sorely missedWe're two days deep into a pretty big bounceI've seen a lot of bottoming and reversal patterns show up in chart scans, but my biggest search is for names still above or getting back above their 50-da...
Street.Com

Market Spins Its Wheels on So-So Sentiment, Sloppy Trading

I was quite hopeful that we would see an extreme in some of the other sentiment indicators on Thursday, but my hopes were dashed. The American Association of Individual Investors (AAII) saw a few-point move down in bulls and a few-point move up in bears. So there was no real new extreme there. However the bears have gotten somewhat persistent in this particular survey and the four-week moving average has not seen a downtick in months and now finds itself kissing that 40% area.
