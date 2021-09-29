CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Are the iPhone 13 differences that noticeable?

By Apple Authorized Resellers
Apple Insider
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple has doubled the base storage on the iPhone 13, which is the least it can do after increasing the smartphone's price this year. It now starts at 128GB rather than 64 and caps out at 512GB instead of 256GB. If you've ever bumped into storage restrictions, this will be more than welcome.

appleinsider.com

