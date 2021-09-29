Are the iPhone 13 differences that noticeable?

How to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android? The answer is simply a matter of activating the same phone number on the new device. However, migrating the data from your WhatsApp conversations is an entirely different matter. The issue arises from the fact that when you backup WhatsApp messages to the cloud, the cloud backups created on Android devices are stored in a different location from the ones created on iPhones. And because your Google Drive WhatsApp backups can't be transferred to iCloud, they can't be restored to an iPhone without a workaround method or special tools designed for the job. Here, we'll show you three safe ways for how to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android or the other way around.

