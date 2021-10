Bluetooth headphones are one of the handiest accessories to have around, allowing you to connect wirelessly to your phone, laptop, and any number of other devices. But when it comes to connecting Bluetooth headphones to the PS5, things get a little tricky. Unfortunately, Sony's consoles don't let you connect Bluetooth audio devices directly. This is frustrating considering the large number of people who want to use their favorite pair of headphones with their brand-spankin' new console, but thankfully, there is a workaround. If you've ever wanted to pass on a gaming headset in favor of Bluetooth headphones, this guide is for you.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 7 DAYS AGO